Denny’s & IHOP 4th of July 2020 Menu & Specials

It’s the 4th of July, 2020 and you’re likely wondering what your options are for getting takeout or delivery from IHOP or Denny’s, along with the specials available today. With so many restaurants changing hours and menus because of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be tough to keep up. If you’re interested in Denny’s or IHOP, there are some great options available for you today.

Most Denny’s Restaurants Are Open & Offering Specials, But Hours May Vary

A representative of Denny’s told Heavy previously that most restaurants remain open during the pandemic, but hours can vary from location to location.

Many locations offer take-out and contactless delivery. In fact, you can get $5 off orders of $20+ if you use the code 5OFF20 and order through Denny’s website or app through July 31. You can also get $5 off the Build Your Own Cheeseburger Pack with the code FAMILYPACK.

Denny’s also has Value Menu ranging from $2 to $8.

Many locations are now open for dine-in eating too. Or you can take part in the store’s new grocery service, which lets you place orders online or from your car and includes items like bacon, bread, eggs, steak, and toilet paper at participating locations.

To find the Denny’s closest to you and see the hours it’s open today, visit here.

Denny’s now offers shareable family packs that serve four to five people. Choose from family packs featuring the Grand Slam, Build Your Own Cheeseburger, Premium Chicken Tenders, The House Divided Breakfast, the Burgers Combo Pack, and more.

Denny’s notes on its website that the stores are requiring masks to be worn by team members, social distancing throughout the restaurant, a trained sanitation specialist who cleans after every guest, disposable menus upon request, and for team members to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water, followed by alcohol-based sanitizer. Temperature checks are also being done on employees daily.

IHOP Stores Are Open, But Check Your Location for Hours

A representative from IHOP told Heavy for a previous holiday that IHOP stores are open, but guests should check their local IHOP since hours can vary by location.

You can find your local IHOP by going to the “locations” webpage and then entering your location at the top. You should also note that many IHOP locations have changed their hours due to the coronavirus outbreak. The restaurant locator will let you know what the hours are at your location and whether dine-in eating is available, along with delivery, curbside pickup in select locations, and online ordering.

According to IHOP’s website, one of the options you can choose for the Fourth of July is the new Family Feast available for delivery, curbside pick-up, or pickup inside.

There are three types of Family Feasts to choose from. The Breakfast Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffles, or French toast with scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, hickory-smoked bacon, and pork sausage links. The Pancake Creations Family Feast includes buttermilk pancakes with a choice of two toppings, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links. The Steakburgers & Chicken Sandwiches Family Feast features steakburgers or chicken sandwiches, French fries, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and IHOP sauce. The Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Family Feast includes buttermilk crispy chicken strips, buttermilk pancakes/Belgian waffles/or French fries, and Churro bites with cupcake icing dipping sauce.

Another special is the new Ultimate BreakFEAST, available for dine-in, pick-up and delivery. This includes the Kickin’ Maple Chicken BreakFEAST, the Crepes & Cakes BreakFEAST, and the Classic BreakFEAST Sampler.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates