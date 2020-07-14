Why DWTS Hosts Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Are Leaving

Dancing With the Stars hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron are leaving the ABC reality show and the decision might not have been mutual. Bergeron has been with the series since it premiered in 2005 and Andrews joined in 2014.

For those wondering if Bergeron and Andrews quit or were fired, Bergeron wrote this on Twitter:

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

In a statement to People, ABC said the show was going in a new “creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” the announcement said. “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.”

ABC also thanked Andrews for her contribution to the series. “Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom,” they added. “Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Andrews did not immediately issue a statement.

Bergeron won an Emmy in 2012 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program and has received 11 Emmy nominations. He also hosted Hollywood Squares and worked as a producer on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Bergeron Criticized Sean Spicer Casting

Bergeron’s departure comes after he clashed with DWTS producers over former White House press secretary Sean Spicer competing in the series. The host tweeted a lengthy statement saying he hoped that DWTS would be a reprieve from the intense political climate.

“Subsequently, (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,'” Bergeron wrote.

“We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” he continued. “I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

‘DWTS’ Fired Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Last Season

Andrews and Bergeron leaving DWTS isn’t the only shakeup. Fans and cast members alike were shocked when professional dancers Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev were axed from the series.

