RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais Introduces Her New Boyfriend ‘Chocolate Michael’

It looks like new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has a new man in her life!

In a preview clip for the newest episode (episode 10) of The Real Housewives Beverly Hills Season 10, Beauvais shows off her new love interest, who she calls “chocolate Michael.” In the clip, Beauvais said, “Mama’s got a new boo. Apparently, I love the name Michael. My ex-husband was Michael, but there’s a difference. There’s white Michael, and then there’s chocolate Michael.”

In the clip, Beauvais continues, “When I married Mike Nilon, I got a lot of flack from black people. They felt like I was selling out for my kind. So after my divorce, I felt like I had to prove my blackness, but honestly, I feel a connection with Michael, no matter what color his skin is. But black is good.”

In the clip, Beauvais introduces him to fellow costar Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul Kemsley. Beauvais also reveals to the pair that she has known “chocolate Michael” for 22 years. Episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 airs on July 15, 2020, at 9/8c.

‘Chocolate Michael’ Is Really Named Michael Elliot

According to The Daily Mail, “Chocolate Michael” is really a man named Michael Elliot, who is a screenwriter. Elliot is well-known for writing the films Like Mike, Brown Sugar and Just Wright, as well as the Beyoncé-starring made-for-TV movie Carmen: A Hip Hopera, according to The Daily Mail. In a December 2019 interview with Us Weekly, a source told the publication, “A friend reconnected them. They’ve been together a few months but they are serious. Michael went to Garcelle’s for Thanksgiving and her ex Mike Nilon was there too. Her kids like him. He goes over to Garcelle’s for dinner and they put up the Christmas tree together.”

Elliot was Beauvais’ first public relationship since her split, but according to Beauvais’ Instagram page, she and Elliot are no longer together. On February 9, 2020, Beauvais posted a graphic to her Instagram page that read, “Plot twist…I’m single.” The caption simply read, “#lifehappens.” Beauvais has not posted a picture of Elliot since.

Beauvais Divorced Her Ex-Husband In May 2010

In May 2010, nearly 10 years ago, Beauvais split from her husband, Mike Nilon. Beauvais has talked about her divorce throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Beauvais found Nilon cheating on her, and according to Page Six, Beauvais sent Nilon’s Creative Arts Agency colleagues an email that revealed his cheating. According to Page Six, the subject line read, “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon,” comparing him to cheating counterparts. The body of the email read, “What do they have in common . . . I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some s**t in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”

Beauvais and Nilon are parents to now-12-year-old twin boys Jax and Jaid, and have an amicable relationship, as viewers have seen on the show. According to Bustle, Beauvais also has a 28-year-old son with her first husband Daniel Saunders.

