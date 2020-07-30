Will The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Reunion Be Filmed In Person?

With the reunion show coming up for The Real Housewives Of New York, it begs the question to fans, will the Season 12 reunion be filmed in person due to the coronavirus pandemic?

According to Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion will be filmed in person in Long Island. The ladies will be reuniting to film the reunion on Long Island on August 5. A source told Page Six that COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the filming, including mandatory face masks for the women, a limited crew on set, and social distancing.

The reunion will feature current Real Housewives of New York members Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer, and Leah McSweeney.

Friend Elyse Slaine Will Not Attend The Reunion

According to Reality Blurb, Season 12 friend Elyse Slaine will not be attending the reunion. On Twitter, Slaine replied to a fan wondering if she would be at the reunion, and Slaine replied, “I won’t be at the reunion.”

Slaine appeared this season as Ramona Singer’s friend, and was present for many memorable cast trips such as The Berkshires. However, in a June 2020 interview with Heavy, Slaine revealed that she is no longer friends with Singer.

“Ramona and I did have a falling out midseason,” Slaine shared, “We have not spoken. We have mutual friends who are trying to get the two of us to sit down and have a talk. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of that happening because we are in the same friend group, and we did have a nice friendship before our falling out. I honestly don’t know what the falling out was about. I guess she had second thoughts about having me on the show but I never understood what the issue was because I felt like I consistently had her back on the show, so I don’t know why she started having second thoughts about it.”

The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected Bravo’s Filming

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the way that Bravo films their shows, as well as their scheduling. The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York have filmed self-recorded confessionals, which have been inserted into some of the most recent episodes of the seasons. Additionally, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Don’t Be Tardy was supposed to air in August 2020, but has been pushed to October.

According to Extra TV, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss revealed that they are beginning to film through the pandemic. “It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss said to Extra TV. According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County has also resumed filming for the new season. “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six, “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

