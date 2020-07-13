John Travolta Shares Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston, the wife of actor John Travolta, has died after battling breast cancer for two years. In a statement to People, a family representative confirmed Preston’s death. They told the outlet: “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.”

Preston and Travolta were married since 1991, and she is survived by her husband and their two children, 8-year-old Benjamin and 20-year-old Ella. The two had another son, Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 years old.

After the news of Preston’s death broke late Sunday night, Travolta took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late wife. Travolta wrote:

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.

All my love,

JT

