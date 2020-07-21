Kanye West Accuses NBC of Getting Bill Cosby ‘Locked Up’

Rapper Kanye West accused NBC of getting disgraced comedian Bill Cosby “locked up” during a barrage of Twitter message on Monday night.

The 82-year-old is serving a three-to 10-year sentence after he was found guilty in 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, now 47, in 2004. Despite the conviction, Cosby maintains he’s innocent.

“The false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him — it’s about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America,” Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt said last month, as noted by WKYC.com. “We’re extremely thankful to our attorneys for their tenacious efforts in fighting for the vindication of Mr. Cosby.”

West, 43, fired off multiple messages where he talked about various things, ranging from Shia LeBoeuf to Anna Wintour to his wife Kim Kardashian and Cosby toward to end of his rant. Regarding the once-beloved comedian specifically, West wrote, “NBC locked up Bill Cosby.”

West Broke Down In Tears At His First Presidential Campaign Rally

West’s messages came on the heel of his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, where he said Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free enslaved Black Americans. He also claimed he wanted Kardashian to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North, who is now 7 years old. They later got married and now have four children together.

West hinted he and Kardashian were not on good terms, and he threatened mother-in-law Kris Jenner, saying he didn’t want the famous momager around his kids. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he wrote. “Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.”

He seemingly slammed Jenner for allowing Kardashian’s sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J to leak. “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape,” West tweeted. “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he continued. “If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why.”

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,” he wrote in his most recent tweets. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

West’s Presidential Campaign Could Be Over

In one of his final messages on Monday night, West said that he would turn his attention toward music. “Ima focus on the music now,” he wrote.

The rapper also deleted some of his earlier tweets, while others still remained live.

Kardashian has not made a public statement since West’s campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Kanye West’s Twitter Rant & Breakdown: Googles A-List Actresses