Labor of Love: Are Kristy & Kyle Still Together?

It has all come down to the final two men on Labor of Love. Did Kristy Katzmann choose CEO Stewart Gill or volleyball player Kyle Klinger? Read on to find out how it all went down and if Kristy and her man are still together, but be warned of spoilers.

Kristy Chose Kyle

After two lovely dates in Chicago where the final two men met her family — and she got to meet their families too — Kristy ultimately chose Kyle Klinger (and not just because their names are both K alliterations). She said on the show that Stewart checked all the boxes but there was just no chemistry with him.

“He has everything that I want and more, it’s just missing that chemistry,” she said to the camera, telling Stewart, “I really look at you and I look at us and it’s so easy to check off all those boxes. But when it comes down to it, it’s still not enough. I feel like I’m falling in love with Kyle. I think that’s what’s so hard. I really wanted it to be you. This is the hardest decision that I’ve ever had to make. But I have to just trust what I feel.”

“I get it, 100 percent,” he said to her. “Obviously, that’s not how I saw it going, but just know that there’s somebody across the country that thinks the world of you — and I mean that.”

After she left, Stewart gave a heartbreaking interview where he cried and told the camera, “I will love again. I will because I want to. I will be a father because I want to.”

Kristy then went to meet Kyle and told him, “I choose you. I knew that I was falling for you and that’s what I wanted this whole time. … I couldn’t imagine being a father without you next to me.”

He responded with, “I’m ready to start a family with you. That’s why we’re here and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Are Kristy & Kyle Still Together? Have They Started a Family?

Kristy and Kyle have managed to keep the outcome of the Labor of Love season under wraps on social media. However, it looks like they are at least giving things a shot because Kristy moved to Austin, Texas, back in August 2019 when she accepted a job as a key account manager for Austin-based company Ora Organic, a clean nutrition company that specializes in “organic, plant-based and science-backed nutritional products,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

We’ll just have to keep watching social media to see if the two lovebirds are still together and if a baby is in their future — but there was one social media hint posted back in June that might indicate Kristy is pregnant. In an Instagram post with her sister Sarah where they answered questions about themselves and when the question was “Coffee or Wine?”, Kristy said, “Wine (temporarily on hold)” with a winking smiley face. Does that mean she’s pregnant? Or trying to conceive? Perhaps!

What did you think of Labor of Love? Would you watch another season?

