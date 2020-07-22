National Hot Dog Day 2020: Where to Find Deals, Freebies & Specials

Today, July 22, 2020, is National Hot Dog Day, and restaurants all over the country are offering specials to celebrate.

There are specials for free hot dogs, hot dogs for $1, and more. Or, if you don’t feel like leaving home to get a hot dog to celebrate the day, you can always grill one up at home and cover it with your favorite condiments to celebrate.

National Hot Dog Day was established in 1991 by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill, and the holiday has occurred every year on a Wednesday in July since then.

Read on to learn more about where you can score specials on National Hot Dog Day.

7-11: $1 Hot Dog

The convenience store 7-11 is celebrating the National Hot Dog Day with $1 Big Bites hot dogs on July 22.

To get the special, customers must download the 7Rewards app and then go to the store to pick up the deal.

Dog Haus : Free Hot Dog

This National Hot Dog Day, customers at Dog Haus can celebrate with a free hot dog.

To get the freebie, you must order pickup or delivery through the Dog Haus App between July 22 and July 31. The offer is good in-store or on an app scan.

Unfortunately, the offer is only good for people who have already downloaded the app prior to July 22, but those users will automatically see the reward in their app starting on National Hot Dog Day.

Love’s Travel Stops: Free Hot Dog

Get a FREE hot dog and 50% off a drink today from Love’s exclusively with Mobile Deals through the Love’s Connect app! #NationalHotDogDay https://t.co/4cevGs0Xxr pic.twitter.com/1PXWGWOoz3 — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) July 22, 2020

Exclusively on National Hot Dog Day, customers at Love’s Travel Stops can get a free hot dog along with a discounted drink with mobile deals.

To earn the deal, a customer just has to download and order through the Love’s Connect App.

Philly Pretzel Factory: $1 Pretzel Dogs

Our pretzel dogs are ready to go. But are you? Stop by your local store for $1 pretzel dogs for #nationalhotdogday! https://t.co/cRuhq7Xi30 pic.twitter.com/MMWi5KxwPZ — Philly Pretzel Factory (@PPFpretzels) July 21, 2020

Once again this National Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory will be offering $1 pretzel dogs to all customers.

The pretzel dog is made up of the Philly Pretzel, wrapped around Dietz & Watson’s premium all-beef hot dog, covered in American Cheese.

Locations in airports, train stations and entertainment venues are not participating in the special.

Wienerschnitzel: Five Chili Dogs for $5

Whether you get 5 or 500, celebrate #NationalHotDogDay tomorrow at the world’s largest hot dog chain with this delicious deal: 5 Chili Dogs for just $5! 🌭 Offer good 7/22 only, tax extra. pic.twitter.com/BPv5R9C480 — Wienerschnitzel (@wienerschnitzel) July 21, 2020

Wienerschnitzel is offering their own type of special for National Hot Dog Day, and it’s a good one for people who want to stuff themselves with food.

The “world’s largest hot dog chain” is offering 5 chili dogs for $5 on July 22 only. The special does not include tax, so expect to pay a bit more for those chili dogs depending on where you’re located.

Heinz: Stadium Kit Giveaway

Baseball is back and even though you can't go to the stadium, that doesn't mean you can't have the taste of the ball game. We're giving away Heinz Stadium Ketchup kits so you can recreate the in-stadium experience at home. Enter for a chance to win here. https://t.co/44HnNLEeZn pic.twitter.com/eAE8AIMWaX — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) July 20, 2020

Since there will be no baseball in-person for many fans of the sport this year, Heinz is offering what they feel may be the next-best thing for people missing traveling to the stadium..

As an effort to bring a little taste of baseball home, Heinz is offering the ultimate baseball experience for some fans.

Enter here for the chance to win your own Heinz Stadium Ketchup kit that includes a coupon for a package of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, hot dog trays, napkins, and a Heinz red foam finger to use in your house or in your backyard.

