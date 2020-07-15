WATCH: RHOA Porsha Williams Arrested In Kentucky

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky on July 14, 2020, Heavy has confirmed. Williams is currently listed in the Louisville, Kentucky inmate database and was arrested at 07:54 PM EDT, according to the booking. Sgt. Lamont Washington of the Louisville Metro Police Department Media and Public Relations Office sent Heavy the following statement about the incident:

“Today around 4:30 pm, the LMPD followed a large group of protesters from Ballard High School into the 7000 block of Bedford Lane. We reached out to the Greymoore Devondale police chief to make him aware and were asked if we would assist due to the resources required for such a large group. The protestors chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant towards he and his neighbors. At his request, they were trespassed from the property. All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave. In total, 87 people were arrested. Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation)”

Though The LMPD Media and Public Relations Office could not confirm or deny if Williams was part of the large group of protestors that was arrested, Williams is booked on the same charges described by Washington, which are Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, according to her listing in the Louisville, Kentucky inmate database.

Williams was protesting for the cops who are responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death to be arrested, according to Celebrity Insider. Williams’ boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, posted a video to Instagram that shows Williams being taken into police custody. The caption of the post read, “”@porsha4real @tamikadmallory @mysonnenygeneral @traeabn @yandysmith and more @untilfreedom arrested in Louisville #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #SayHerName @grassrootslaw @leemerrittesq with me/us ✊🏾”

Lauren McKinley, who is the sister of Williams’ boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, also posted the video. The caption of her post read:

“@porsha4real 💫 She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them🙏🏽 @tamikadmallory 📹: @workwincelebrate 🙏🏽🙏🏽👊🏽SWIPE FOR THE DNA PARALLEL👊🏽 #porshawilliams #hoseawilliams #civildisobedience #proudsister @untilfreedom”

The next photo in the carousel was a photo of William’s grandfather, Hosea Williams. who was a prominent civil rights activist, according to Celebrity Insider.

Williams’ Fans Are Demanding Her Release

Williams’ fans are demanding her release, using the hashtag #FREEPORSHA. An account called @bravowhileblack reposted the video, along with a photo of Williams with text that read, “BREAKING NEWS: Porsha Williams has been arrested for protesting the murder of Breonna Taylor #FREEPORSHA”

On the Instagram post from Dennis McKinley, some followers commented the hashtag, while others expressed their solidarity and anger. Fans have also taken to Twitter with the hashtag #FREEPORSHA. One fan tweeted out, “Porsha always been my fave, behind the scenes using her platform #FreePorsha”

Williams Is Very Outspoken On Her Instagram Page About Social Justice Issues

In addition to protesting, Williams is very outspoken on her Instagram page about various social justice issues. Williams uses her platform to help educate people and has recently posted about demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and Elijah McClain.

On Juneteenth, Williams published an essay on Today.com, about why every American should celebrate Juneteenth. In the essay, Williams wrote, “To me, this day means that people can right their wrongs and change can be made. What has gone on in America is not acceptable. But hopefully one day it can be corrected. Maybe that one day will be in my lifetime, or maybe it will be in my daughter’s lifetime. The protests over the past few weeks have shown that we all hope this country is headed towards reform. We have come together as a nation in a way we never have before. The injustice that has been ignored for decades is being recognized and supported worldwide. Juneteenth is a chance to keep that momentum going and a chance for people who haven’t celebrated the day in the past to do so.”

