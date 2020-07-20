Sonja Morgan Facelift: RHONY Star Opens Up About Plastic Surgery

Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York recently had plastic surgery and she took to Instagram to share the results with her fans. The 56-year-old reality TV star admitted she went under the knife soon after season 12 of RHONY wrapped filming. Morgan said she had a lower facelift and a neck lift.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sonja Morgan Said ‘Gravity Had Taken Its Toll’ & She Needed a ‘Pick Me Up’

Morgan posted before-and-after shots of her face on Instagram on July 20 and quickly racked up tens of thousands of “likes.” Morgan acknowledged that she had been receiving questions lately about her “fresh new look” and decided to reveal that she had gotten a lower facelift and neck lift. She explained:

I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a “pick me up”.

RHONY castmate Leah McSweeney was among those who cheered Morgan in the comments. McSweeney wrote, “I’m fully going to @drjacono when the time is right. You look stunning. And love your openness about it.”

Morgan tagged her doctor, plastic surgeon Andrew Jacono, in the post. She praised him as the “best” and gushed that “he hit it out of the park.” Morgan explained that he used a method called “deep plane” on her face, which allows the doctor to operate “under the muscle so your skin is still attached. Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast.”

Dr. Jacono is associated with the New York Center for Facial Plastic Surgery. According to the mission statement on the organization’s website, he explained that he was inspired to pursue a career in plastic surgery after a grade school classmate had surgery to repair a cleft lip. The statement also notes that Dr. Jacono has performed free surgeries on more than 500 children during missions to underdeveloped countries to repair cleft lips and birth defects.

Dr. Jacono also posted about the results of Morgan’s surgery on his own Instagram account. He said that he was “just blown away” by the end results and praised her as “courageous” for going public with her decision to go under the knife. “So many celebrities look amazing but do not disclose that they have done #plasticsurgery, but I know that her coming forward will empower women who are considering taking control of their appearance.”

RHONY Wrapped Filming In December 2019 & Likely Went Under the Knife In March

The Real Housewives of New York completed filming for season 12 back in December 2019. According to Celebrity Insider, the finale episode was shot at an event Morgan hosted: the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for GLAAD at Chelsea Studio Space. At the time, the big news was that fellow castmate Tinsley Mortimer had skipped out on the event.

Morgan said she went under the knife sometime after production ended for season 12. Based on her Instagram posts, it’s unclear exactly when the surgery took place. There are photos dating back to early 2020 in which Morgan’s face appears to have more of a bounce, but that effect could also be due to makeup. Dr. Jacono wrote on Instagram, “We were lucky enough to be able to do the procedure after she completed filming the current season and before COVID hit in New York.”

It’s most likely that Morgan had the surgery just before the coronavirus pandemic prompted nationwide shut-down orders in March. E! News reported that Morgan had “four months to recover amid quarantine.” The outlet also reported that the procedure cost Morgan $75,000.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, “most people are presentable to the public within 10-14 days” after getting a facelift. However, it can take up to three months before a patient’s face feels “‘back to normal’ in terms of texture, sensibility and loss of tightness.”

On June 18, Morgan shared a closeup video of her face as she asked her fans about working from home. One fan commented, “Whatever u had done it looks amazing .. I know allot of people don’t like to talk about it but u are very open and usually share . Can u let us in on who ur doctor or doctors were that made u so gorgeous. Many people go to horrible ones and get botched but u def found a good one. Ur skin is glowing and u lost so much weight too. Nice .. glad for u . U look and seem happy.”

