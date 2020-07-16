Are RHONY Stars Sonja Morgan & Luann De Lesseps Still Friends?

During last week’s July 9, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of New York, stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps get into a blowout fight. The fight was about Morgan’s pay for appearing in Lesseps’ cabaret show, as Morgan alleges that she only gets paid $225 per show. In the episode, Lesseps’ made Morgan cry after the two got into a screaming match. After watching the episode, it begged the question to fans: are Morgan and Lesseps still friends?

In a July 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Lesseps reveals that she and Morgan come to an agreement. “You’ll see we make an agreement,” Lesseps told Us Weekly. “But you will see that coming up in the season.” In the interview, Lessseps also said, “I’ve always paid Sonja and I have major talent in my show. I’ve had Rachel Dratch in my show and Laura Benanti. I have amazing singers and comedians. I’m not going to pay Sonja more than I would pay a major Broadway talent and it generally consists of her taking her dress off.”

However, even though the two may have come to an agreement, it looks like their friendship still may have taken a hit. Lesseps has barely posted any photos with Morgan throughout the past few months on her Instagram page, but has posted photos with other castmates, like Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. Even when Lesseps tags Morgan in group photos, Morgan rarely comments. Similarly, Morgan rarely posts photos with Lesseps.

Costar Ramona Singer Thinks That The Ladies Are Jealous Of Lesseps’ Cabaret Show

According to Reality Blurb, in a June 1, 2020, interview with People Now, Singer said that she thinks the other women are jealous of Lesseps’ cabaret show. “I think some of the women, I’m not gonna name names, they resent the fact she has a cabaret show,” Singer said, “I mean, I’ve always been the type woman, I applaud my girlfriends, they can, you know, have a better business than me, a better figure than me, a better anything than me and I’m not jealous. It’s like, ‘Wow, good for you!’”

In the interview, Singer continued, “You know what? I’m really proud of Luann; she loves doing the show, I think she’s really good at it. I mean my goodness, Live Nation picked her up — Live Nation’s the number one…premier concert person in the United States. So for them to approach her and say, ‘Hey, we want to take you, you know, nationally on a tour…”

Lesseps Has Been Quarantining in The Hamptons

According to her Instagram page, Lesseps has been quarantining at her house in Sag Harbor, New York. Lesseps has posted pictures of the family spending time together on her Instagram page. In a post on May 2, 2020, Lesseps shared a photo of her and daughter Victoria on the beach with the caption, “Moments to treasure.” In another photo posted on March 27, 2020, she called Victoria her “quarantine bff.”

Recently, Lesseps made the decision to sell her home in Port Ewen, New York. Lesseps told Heavy, “It’s actually a great house and I’m sad to have to let it go. It’s always felt like a little retreat for me where I could just unwind when I wasn’t on the road touring with my cabaret show or filming RHONY. Because it’s only about a 45-minute drive from the city, I could easily escape for a night or two to enjoy some hiking with my dog, the gorgeous views of the Hudson River from the deck and the overall privacy the area affords. But I have recently been spending the majority of time at my house is Sag Harbor where I’ve been busy working on the launch of my new skincare line set to release for the July 4th weekend. And it just became too difficult for me to maintain two houses under these circumstances. That being said, I’m sure the new owners will fall in love with it the same way I did!”

READ NEXT: Leah McSweeney Slams Michael Che’s Dating App Behavior