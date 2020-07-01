RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Lists Bel-Air Home for $8.95 Million

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend Sutton Stracke has listed her home for $8.95 million, according to realtor.com. The lower Bel-Air mansion features over 6,627 square feet, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as stated on the listing. The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by double private gates for secured privacy on almost an acre of land.

The listing also features photos of couture-loving Stracke’s master closet, with a plethora of shoe cubbies and a glass display for handbags. Also included are photos of the screening room, which features turquoise-colored velvet chairs complete with Hermes blankets draped over them.

Realtor.com also reported that the home was purchased by Stracke and her ex-husband Christian Stracke in 2012 for $7 million. However, the couple divorced in 2017, which Stracke has spoken about during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The house was built in 1936, and was originally designed by Los Angeles architect James Dolena, according to E! News.

Stracke’s House has a Southern Twist

Since Stracke is from Augusta, Georgia, it’s only natural that her home would have a little bit of a southern twist to it. In a video posted by Bravo in April 2020, Sutton let viewers into her home for an exclusive tour, where she showed off paintings in her living room made by local artists from Augusta.

“It reminds me of home, and kind of looks a little southern to me,” Stracke said about the paintings, “I just love it.”

In her dining room, Stracke also showed a long, dark brown wooden table which she said is from New Orleans, Louisiana in the 1800s. She revealed that the family does “big dinners” in the dining room, such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Stracke Owns a Boutique in Los Angeles

According to The Los Angeles Times, in September 2019, Stracke opened up a boutique in Los Angeles called Sutton. The boutique features hand-picked items from Stracke herself, ranging from decor and fashion to skincare and books. The boutique’s website states that:

“For the past decade, Sutton has been seated front row at the top Parisian and Italian defiles, developing ongoing relationships with elite fashion houses and emerging designers. She has become a muse and advocate for many young designers. Now, she can further propel their careers in the United States, providing them the opportunity for quality exposure and point of sale at SUTTON. Sutton also honed her talents to absorb and translate the traditions and overall aesthetics of the European houses in a conscious effort to import them and adapt them to the West Coast style and sensibility.”

Stracke has posted many photos of the store on her Instagram page, where we can see the couture dresses in the window display, as well as pink curtains and chairs for decoration.

