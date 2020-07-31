‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Soundtrack: See Videos of the Best Songs

If there’s one thing The Umbrella Academy is known for, it’s the amazing soundtrack. Here’s a look at some of the best songs that we see from Season 2’s soundtrack, along with the official (or not so official) music videos that go along with them.

There will be minor spoilers in this story for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy in terms of songs and which episodes they appear in.

Episode 2’s Fight Scene with Diego

There’s a fight scene with Diego in Episode 2 that you’re likely going to want to watch again and again. The choreography is wonderful and it fits in perfectly with the song: “I’m a Man” by Spencer Davis Group with Steve Winwood.

The lyrics include the chorus: “I’m a man, yes I am and I can’t help but love you so.” Another line says: “All engrossed in mental chatter, Showing where your mind is at, While relating to each other, How strong the love can be…”

Spencer Davis Group – I'm a ManNoticed there were mainly just live recordings so i uploaded the original. Enjoy. 2008-10-15T05:13:59Z

Here they are singing the song in 2017:

HD – I'm a Man – Steve Winwood – Pordenone 2017I'm a Man (The Spencer Davis Group song), Steve Winwood live at Teatro Verdi, Pordenone, 17th July 2017. 2017-07-17T23:48:11Z

Episode 3’s End Credits ‘Golden Brown’ Song

The musical montage at the end of Episode 3 is also a beauty to watch. The song is “Golden Brown” by The Stranglers.

Golden Brown – The StranglersFrom the album " La Folie." ( 1981 ) Golden brown texture like sun Lays me down with my mind she runs Throughout the night No need to fight Never a frown with golden brown Every time just like the last On her ship tied to the mast To distant lands Takes both my hands Never a frown with golden brown Golden brown finer temptress Through the ages she's heading west From far away Stays for a day Never a frown with golden brown Never a frown with golden brown Never a frown with golden brown Never a frown with golden brown Never a frown with golden brown 2010-05-20T00:07:39Z

The lyrics begin: “Golden brown, texture like sun, lays me down, with my mind she runs, throughout the night, no need to fight, never a frown with golden brown.”

Here’s a video showing The Stranglers performing the song.

The Stranglers – Golden Brown (TOTP 1982)The Stranglers – Golden Brown (Top Of The Pops 1982) Redub, TOTP track edit. I have the official video of this track which was shown on the 1982 TOTP repeat. I added missing footage at the start and end for completion however when the video is uploaded it becomes blocked worldwide. So if you're wondering why you can't see the official 'Golden Brown' video on YouTube, there's your answer. 2016-08-14T19:59:08Z

Episode 4 Had Three Musical Montages

Episode 4 of The Umbrella Academy had three good music montages. First, there was the opening song with a flashback involving Lila. The song for that flashback was Marty Robbins’ “Love Is Blue.”

Here’s a video for the song. The lyrics for the song begin: “Blue, blue, my world is blue. Blue is my world since I’m without you.”

Marty Robbins ~ Love Is Blue (L'Amour Est Bleu)– – uploaded via http://www.mp32u.net/ 2014-09-02T23:58:32Z

Later in the episode, we get a montage with Klaus by Styx called “Renegade.”

Styx – RenegadeStyx – Renegade 2008-04-30T16:24:55Z

Then there was a fight montage to a song by Kiss called “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.”

Kiss – I Was Made For Lovin' YouREMASTERED IN HD! ORIGINAL STUDIO VERSION! Music video by Kiss performing I Was Made For Lovin' You. © 1979 UMG Recordings, Inc. http://vevo.ly/qmzmUX #KISS #Remastered 2019-06-14T04:00:07Z

Episode 5 Had Three Great Montages

Episode 5 had one of my favorite montages of The Umbrella Academy, maybe right next to the Dance montage from Season 1. This was the Pogo montage using Peter Schilling’s “Major Tom (Coming Home).” Here’s the song’s official music video:

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Official Video)Enjoy Peter Schillings video to the english version of "Major Tom" which was released on his album "Error In The System” in 1983. To stay up to date with all new releases on the channel subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3988M6U #PeterSchilling 2020-02-14T09:00:18Z

Another really good montage came later in the episode, and it was a fight song involving Five to The Interrupters’ version of “Bad Guy.”

The Interrupters – Bad Guy (Billie Eilish cover) (Lyrics)Hey guys, it’s me E.T. I’m back again… I found this incredible artists called The Interrupters and I took the chance to make a lyric video of their cover song from Billie Eilish. I hope you enjoy it!!! ► Join the E.T. squad: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXFsNm6lkuOpWjEtTAKxbg/featured * I don't own the song or the picture This video is made purely for entertainment and not for any commercial purpose. ——————————————————————————————————————— Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. ——————————————————————————————————————— Official music video by The Interrupters performing “Bad Guy” (by Billie Eilish) FOLLOW THE INTERRUPTERS http://instagram.com/interrupstagram http://twitter.com/interruptweets https://spoti.fi/2JxhGBq https://facebook.com/wearetheinterrup… http://www.youtube.com/c/TheInterrupt… Hey guys, it’s me E.T. I’m back again… I’m just one of Germany’s 11.000.000 students living one of his passions by creating and sharing content on Youtube. My intention is not to create a certain amount of views…even though if I think about it, many views aren’t that bad :) My intention is to share what I love with you guys, and let you be part of something bigger than all of us… the passion for life. If you want to be part of this awesome family, feel free to join the ExtraTerrestrial-team… I upload videos in English, German and maybe Spanish in the future. I do Lifehacks, Hacks & Cheats, Quadcopter, Unboxings, Reviews, and more other world stuff… If you still haven’t noticed it, E.T. means Extraterrestrial. The name E.T. became very popular and famous through Steven Spielberg’s identically named movie. It is a real classic and a must watch!!! Still reading this? Comment: „Phone home“!!! #theinterrupters #billieeilish #badguy #Extraterrestrial 2019-09-23T16:00:13Z

Finally, the end credits song was in Swedish by My Kullsvik, singing “Hello.”

Hello (Swedish Cover)NU ÄVEN PÅ SPOTIFY OCH iTUNES! https://open.spotify.com/track/2ij8uf754WwccftaYn3kay https://itunes.apple.com/se/album/hello-swedish-cover-single/id1082337913?l=en Svensk cover av Adeles "Hello". Tack till alla inblandade, Inspelning & Produktion av: Oliver Frid Filming & Klippning av: Overtones http://overtones.se Extra tack till: Patrik Falk Anton Wernberg För kontakt: My.Kullsvik@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mykullsvikofficial/ https://www.instagram.com/mykullsvikofficial/ 2016-02-05T07:20:04Z

Here’s Adele’s English version:

Adele – Hello‘Hello' is taken from the new album, 25, out November 20. http://adele.com Available now from iTunes http://smarturl.it/itunes25 Available now from Amazon http://smarturl.it/25amazon Available now from Google Play http://smarturl.it/25gplay Available now at Target (US Only): http://smarturl.it/target25 Directed by Xavier Dolan, @XDolan Follow Adele on: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Adele Twitter – https://twitter.com/Adele Instagram – http://instagram.com/Adele http://vevo.ly/jzAuJ1 Commissioner: Phil Lee Production Company: Believe Media/Sons of Manual/Metafilms Director: Xavier Dolan Executive Producer: Jannie McInnes Producer: Nancy Grant/Xavier Dolan Cinematographer: André Turpin Production design : Colombe Raby Editor: Xavier Dolan Adele's lover : Tristan Wilds 2015-10-23T06:54:18Z

Episode 6’s End Credits Song

If you liked the end credits song for Episode 6, it was The Dead South’s “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company.” Here’s the group’s official music video for the song.

The Dead South – In Hell I'll Be In Good Company [Official Music Video]Official video for "In Hell I'll Be In Good Company" by The Dead South. — Stream/Download the full album, 'Good Company': https://SixShooterRecords.lnk.to/GoodCompanyID — Follow The Dead South Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedeadsouth79/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/thedeadsouth Twitter: https://twitter.com/thedeadsouth4 Join The Dead South’s mailing list: https://www.thedeadsouth.com/newsletter — Directed by Zach Wilson of Two Brothers Films. Recorded and Mixed by Orion Paradis at http://www.soulsound.ca We recognize and thank Creative Saskatchewan for their financial support in the production of this video. — Lyrics: Dead Love couldn't go no further Proud of and disgusted by her Push shove, a little bruised and battered Oh Lord I ain't coming home with you My life's a bit more colder Dead wife is what I told her Brass knife sinks into my shoulder Oh babe don't know what I'm gonna do I see my red head, messed bed, tear shed, queen bee My squeeze The stage it smells, tells, hell's bells, miss-spells Knocks me on my knees It didn't hurt, flirt, blood squirt, stuffed shirt Hang me on a tree After I count down, three rounds, in hell I'll be in good company Dead Love couldn't go no further Proud of and disgusted by her Push shove, a little bruised and battered Oh Lord I ain't coming home with you My life's a bit more colder Dead wife is what I told her Brass knife sinks into my shoulder Oh babe don't know what I'm gonna do I see my red head, messed bed, tear shed, queen bee My squeeze The stage it smells, tells, hell's bells, misspells Knocks me on my knees It didn't hurt, flirt, blood squirt, stuffed shirt Hang me on a tree After I count down, three rounds, in hell I'll be in good company In hell I'll be in Good Company 2016-10-08T21:33:55Z

Episode 7’s Montage with Klaus

Not to give too much away in case you’re reading this before seeing the episode, but that montage with Klaus in Episode 7 was really fun to watch. The montage was done to Baio’s “Sister of Pearl.”

Baio – Sister of PearlBaio's debut solo album The Names is available now: Download – http://smarturl.it/thenames Stream – http://smarturl.it/TheNamesStreaming http://baiobaio.com http://facebook.com/baiodj http://twitter.com/oiab http://instagram.com/oiab Music video by Baio performing Sister of Pearl. (C) 2015 Glassnote Entertainment Group LLC http://vevo.ly/p63Vjt 2015-07-18T11:00:02Z

Five’s Montage in Episode 9 Was Fun

Five had two enjoyable montages in Season 2. His Episode 9 montage was a lot of fun and reminded me a bit of his previous fight song montage. This one was done to Generation X’s “Dancing with Myself.”

Dancing with MyselfProvided to YouTube by Reservoir Media Management, Inc. Dancing with Myself · Generation X Kiss Me Deadly ℗ Chrysalis Records Limited Released on: 1981-01-01 Artist: Generation X Auto-generated by YouTube. 2020-02-08T17:23:29Z

In case this confused you because you think “Dancing with Myself” was by Billy Idol, don’t worry. It was. Billy Idol got his start in the group Generation X.

Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD! Official video of Billy Idol performing Dancing With Myself from the album Kiss Me Deadly. Buy It Here: http://smarturl.it/lbq16t The video was directed by Tobe Hooper Like Billy Idol on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BillyIdol Follow Billy Idol on Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/billyidol Official Website: http://billyidol.net/ 2009-03-10T05:27:48Z

Episode 10 Featured the Song ‘Wicked Games’

Episode 10 featured the song “Wicked Games” by Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab.

Here’s the official music video for the song.

Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab – Wicked Games (Official Music Video)Spinnin' Records is proud to present Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab's beautiful 'Wicked Games'. Download on iTunes : http://smarturl.it/WickedGames_it Grab your copy on Beatport NOW : http://btprt.dj/17kcINi Subscribe to Spinnin' TV here : http://bit.ly/SPINNINTV The video focusses on a couple, who met at childhood, and hit it off in their twenties. But 'Wicked Games' and seductions are always around the corner. One wrong step may permanently change an entire history… A Young Black Youth Production youngblackyouth.tumblr.com/ belzhik@hotmail.com Director/ Producer – Nima Nabili Rad Co-Producer – Emma McGavisk Director of Photography – Nima Nabili Rad Editor/ Colourist – Nima Nabili Rad Focus Puller – David Tang Camera assistant – Michael Tessari Styling – Nima Nabili Rad Hair/Makeup Artist – Anita Rutter Cast: Jessica Ryles, Taylor Wiese, Stella Badenoch, Jessie Hansen, Jack Raftopoulos — The Spinnin’ Records YouTube channel is the home for all music videos of the world’s leading dance record label! We feature the latest music videos by Spinnin’ artists like Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt, KSHMR, Ummet Ozcan, Blasterjaxx, Merk & Kremont, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Alok, Curbi, Mike Williams, Lucas & Steve and many, many more! Expect daily uploads of official music videos, lyric videos and artwork videos across genres like dance, house, electro house, future house, deep house, big room and trap. Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin' Records: http://bit.do/spinnintv ..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!🔔 Follow Spinnin’ Records: https://open.spotify.com/user/spinninrecordsofficial https://soundcloud.com/spinninrecords https://facebook.com/SpinninRecords https://instagram.com/spinninrecords https://twitter.com/SpinninRecords https://spinninrecords.com 2013-09-17T14:42:42Z

READ NEXT: What’s the Deal with the Buzzing Fly on ‘The Boys’?