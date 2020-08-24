Do Angela & Michael Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela and Michael, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, got into another argument during last week’s episode of the show, which prompted Angela to call off their wedding once again. For those who need a recap, Michael’s aunt told Angela that she needed to change her attitude and be more submissive to Michael, which sparks an explosive fight between the two during the August 23 episode of the show.

The episode synopsis promises some serious drama after Michael returns to their apartment and confronts Angela about her behavior, and with their issues highlighted so extensively on the show in recent weeks, fans might be wondering what happens between the two. Does Angela really call off the wedding and break up with Michael, or is she just making empty threats? Are they still together today?

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between Angela and Michael during Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Angela & Michael Get Into an Explosive Fight But Don’t Break Up

In the clip above, the reality stars discuss their future with Michael’s aunt, who voices her concerns about Angela’s controlling attitude. When she asks if Angela is willing to change and be a “submissive” wife, Angela loses her temper, tells Michael that she’s calling off the wedding, and leaves the restaurant.

“We’re done,” she tells Michael after his aunt says that she doesn’t think their marriage will work. “You need to think whether you’re going to do what they want you to do, or what me and you have been doing for three years. I’m done talking.” She then adds during a confessional, “I’m not doing it. This wedding’s off. F–king red flags have been here from the beginning. Kiss my ass and call me a f–king idiot ’cause that’s exactly what I’d be if I stay in this relationship.”

The reality stars get into an explosive argument after Michael returns to the apartment, but Angela and Michael don’t actually break up. When Angela confronts him about his expectations as a wife, he tries to explain that he only wants equality in their relationship, but Angela doesn’t want to hear it. She shouts over him the entire time and says that she won’t submit to any man while she lives because she’s an American and she won’t be controlled.

Tonight’s fight is one of Angela and Michael’s worst, and Angela does not hold back. She unleashes the full extent of her fury and temper on her Nigerian fiancé and tells him that he needs to choose between his family and her. She threatens to pack her bags and leave him several times, and at one point it looks like she was going to hit him after she lunges across the table and thrusts her hand in his face. However, despite repeatedly declaring that she was “done” with their relationship, she never actually splits up with Michael.

Angela & Michael Get His Mother’s Blessing & They Are Married Today

After Angela calms down, she decides to hire a translator to discuss the situation with Michael’s mother. The reality star explains the differences between American and Nigerian gender roles, and she tells his mother that she will never be a submissive wife to her son. Although Angela also admits that she might never be able to “tote” Michael’s children, his mother still gives her blessing for them to be married.

Despite the issues Angela and Michael have faced over the years, they are still together today and going strong. They were finally married on January 27, 2020 during a small ceremony in Nigeria, with a handful of their closest family and friend in attendance. Two photos of their wedding were leaked on Instagram, and can be viewed above – Angela donned a beautiful white wedding gown and an elegant updo on her big day, while Michael sported a smart purple suit for the occasion.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

