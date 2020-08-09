Azealia Banks Draws Concern With Troubling Instagram Story

A series of worrying messages posted to Azealia Banks’ Instagram Stories over the weekend caused concern as she seemed to indicate that she would be ending her life soon. On Saturday, the rapper had been posting about her new home and unpacking her furniture and home studio. Then, later that night, she posted a series of text photos, writing: “Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than [it’s] worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

She then added, “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy…… I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. My soul is tired. I’m ready to go. I will try my best to finish the projects I promised beforehand. With whatever strength is left.”

She finished by saying, “Please don’t bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.

Banks Later Added to Her Stories Saying That Someone Had Come to Do a Welfare Check, But It Didn’t Change Her Mind

Early on Sunday morning, she added some voice messages to her Story and said one of her friends had come to do a welfare check on her. She added that she promises she’s fine and “not scared” but that her “decision is made.” She said her goal is to get through the next couple of months to finish her projects as a mixtape.

She said although she’s tired of the ridicule, her decision is not about other people, but it’s what she feels she needs to do to be at peace. She also asked her fans not to send her messages offering help and support. She said she’d been asking for help for a long time and it’s only now that she’s “ready to go” that people are reaching out.

The rapper, who has often been a controversial figure, had shown some erratic behavior in the past few weeks, including shaving her head on Instagram Live and claiming that Kanye West is homosexual. She also went on an Instagram rant in May where she claimed that she’d slept with comedian Dave Chapelle.

Many People Took to Twitter to Post Their Support for the Rapper

Idc how stupid some of the shit Azealia Banks says is, y’all need to give her that same energy we give kanye. Mental health is real and we gotta start discussing it instead of attacking it 🤷🏽‍♂️ — 𝑬𝒗 💽 (@evanbeentrill) August 9, 2020

Banks’ name began trending on Twitter on Sunday morning as people expressed their concern and posted support for the rapper. One person said: “A lot of what Azealia said is extremely relatable I hope someone with access to her reaches out.”

Another added, “hoping Azealia is surrounded by love & receives the support & help she needs to find lasting, *living peace. mental challenges are no joke, and i don’t want to lose her.” One person said, “I totally understand where Azealia Banks is coming from. Life is so chaotic & ending at all just seems peaceful, but I hope she knows there’s a lot to live for & her life is WORTH it.”

This will truly shatter my heart. PLEASE TAKE THIS WOMAN’S MENTAL HEALTH SERIOUSLY!!!

Someone did a welfare check on her already but is there anything else we can do??? #Azealia https://t.co/gymadq6isF — PAJAMA JOSH (@PAJAMAJOSH) August 9, 2020

One person wrote, “Sending positive thoughts to Azealia. The industry and the internet has treated her extremely unfairly. Yes she’s said & done some nasty things but we need to stop putting black women down. people attack black women harder than anyone else, I hope someone steps in to help.”

this is sad, actually. i mean one of the most talented artist in our generation, azealia banks deserve better. pic.twitter.com/cK6MlkWl9p — fernando. (@fernandokills_) August 9, 2020

