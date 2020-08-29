Chadwick Boseman’s Last Instagram Post Celebrated Kamala Harris

Fans of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were shocked to hear of his passing Friday night, at the age of 43. The actor’s family revealed in an Instagram post that Boseman had lost his battle with colon cancer; he was diagnosed with stage III cancer in 2016 and it progressed to stage IV.

Before his passing, Boseman’s last Instagram post was in celebration of Kamala Harris’s nomination as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate. Boseman shared a photo with Harris, writing in the caption, “YES @KamalaHarris! #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020.” He included three clapping hand emojis. Boseman shared the same photo on Twitter.

Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Boseman. Sharing a screenshot of Boseman’s final tweet honoring her aunt, Harris wrote, “This was his last tweet. God this is so, so heartbreaking. Rest in power, @chadwickboseman.”

News of Boseman’s Passing Was Shared Posthumously on His Instagram

A final Instagram post, shared posthumously on Boseman’s account, revealed the sad news of his death. The caption reflected, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman did not speak publicly about his diagnosis, so his passing was a shock to the 7.5 million fans who followed him.

Earlier this year, when Kobe Bryant passed away unexpectedly in a helicopter crash, Boseman shared a photo of him and Bryant in remembrance of the NBA star. In the caption, he wrote, “I’m heartbroken. Shocked. Husband, Father, Strategist, Philosopher-Poet, Warrior-Athlete, Filmmaker…your focus is magnetic, Kobe. My love goes out to you and your family.”

