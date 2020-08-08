Are Computers Tax-Free This Weekend?

In many states, residents are enjoying a tax-free weekend this weekend. But as they make tax-free purchases, can computers be included? Only a few states allow computers to be purchased tax-free this weekend.

Only a Few States Offer Computers Tax-Free This Weekend

In Florida, tax-free weekend is happening right now from August 7-9. In that state, computers up to $1,000 qualify for tax-free exemptions. More specifically, Florida notes: “the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.”

So computers purchased for commercial purposes don’t qualify. Florida specifies this a bit more, writing:

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories may qualify for the exemption. The following is a list of personal computers and computer-related accessories, and their taxable status during the back-to-school sales tax holiday period. The exemption applies to the first $1,000 of the sales price of an eligible item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use. This exemption does not apply to sales of personal computers or computerrelated accessories for use in a trade or business; or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport. “Personal computers” includes electronic book readers, laptops, desktops, handheld devices, tablets, and tower computers. The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data. “Personal computer-related accessories” includes keyboards, mice (mouse devices), personal digital assistants, monitors, other peripheral devices, modems, routers, and nonrecreational software, regardless of whether the accessories are used in association with a personal computer base unit. Computer-related accessories do not include furniture or systems, devices, software, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use. The term “monitor” does not include a device that includes a television tuner.

Noncommercial computers that qualify include desktops, laptops, or tablets. But game systems, consoles, rented computers, or computers designed for recreation do not qualify.

In Missouri, computers of $1,500 or less qualify August 7-9. Missouri defines a personal computer as: “a laptop, desktop, or tower computer system which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor, a keyboard, and devices designed for use in conjunction with a personal computer, such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitalizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard, or video card…”

In New Mexico, computers of up to $1,000 qualify (along with computer-related items of up to $500) August 7-9. New Mexico defines this as including a desktop, laptop, notebook and tablet. Keyboards, memory equipment, central processing units, hard drives, monitors, motherboards, and more also qualify for tax-exemption.

In South Carolina, computers are eligible for tax-free status this weekend, August 7-9. You can see more details on the state’s webpage here. Computer parts and accessories like monitors, keyboards, and scanners are also exempt when sold as part of a package with a computer.

In Massachusetts, computers are eligible August 29-30 (not this weekend.) To qualify, it must be purchased by an individual for personal use and the price must be $2,500 or less. If it costs more than $2,500 then the entire amount is subject to tax. Learn more here.

You can also see specific details from computer retailers on their websites, including Apple, Lenovo, and Dell.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates