What ‘MAFS’ Star Henry Rodriguez Regrets About His Wedding

Married at First Sight star Henry Rodriguez was not disappointed when he saw his bride Christina’s smile when she walked down the aisle, but some red flags started popping up once they headed to their wedding reception, with “The Reserved Gentleman” saying his bride “caused a scene” when they first got back to their hotel room at the end of their wedding night.

In general, Henry sees himself as an optimist who likes to put a positive spin on things, while Christina might edge toward pessimism. Henry has some regrets about their first interactions, but he doesn’t regret participating in the Lifetime marriage experiment.

To find out more, check out Henry’s answers from an exclusive question and answer with Heavy:

What was the most attractive thing you noticed about Christina on the wedding day?

I noticed Christina’s smile soon after she started walking down the while. A good smile is important to me and she definitely did not disappoint in regards to that.



Was there anything negative you noticed about Christina on the wedding day?

Ummm, she was certainly more vocal than what I’m accustomed to. She complained a little bit about the food, the music, the venue, the fact we had to do a second line, etc. She was also a bit impatient when we got to the hotel room afterward and it caused a scene.

I’m a little more easy-going and it takes a lot for me to speak up, so I tried my best internally to spin it in a positive way.

There are plenty of times where I feel like I should speak up, but I tend not to. The moment where Brett hits on my friend Kristin at the bachelor party is a perfect example. It was hard for me to watch because I should have stepped in. It’s something I am working on and hope to drastically improve sooner rather than later.



Is there anything about your first meeting with Christina that you would change?

Oh, where should I begin? There are a lot of things I wish I could change about our first meeting.

If I had to pick one, then I wish I would have been more engaging. I was really overwhelmed. I was just struggling with everything and not doing a good job of focusing on Christina. I was letting too many distractions get to me. It’s yet another thing to learn from and work on.

Knowing what you know now, would you decide to get ‘Married at First Sight ‘again?