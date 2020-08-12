What ‘MAFS’ Star Henry Rodriguez Regrets About His Wedding

Married at First Sight star Henry Rodriguez was not disappointed when he saw his bride Christina’s smile when she walked down the aisle, but some red flags started popping up once they headed to their wedding reception, with “The Reserved Gentleman” saying his bride “caused a scene” when they first got back to their hotel room at the end of their wedding night.
In general, Henry sees himself as an optimist who likes to put a positive spin on things, while Christina might edge toward pessimism. Henry has some regrets about their first interactions, but he doesn’t regret participating in the Lifetime marriage experiment.
To find out more, check out Henry’s answers from an exclusive question and answer with Heavy:
What was the most attractive thing you noticed about Christina on the wedding day?
Was there anything negative you noticed about Christina on the wedding day?
Who else loves the #MarriedAtFirstSight honeymoon episodes?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/8xBNEfhavy
— Kinetic Content (@KineticContent) August 10, 2020
Is there anything about your first meeting with Christina that you would change?
Knowing what you know now, would you decide to get ‘Married at First Sight ‘again?
This whole process has been uncomfortable for me and has tested my limits. It’s been challenging and it’s been an experience like no other. I regretted the way I handled some things, but that is life. But no, I absolutely don’t regret my decision to get married at first sight. It’s one hell of a learning experience and I hope it helps me become a better person.
READ NEXT: MAFS: Why MTV Star Trishelle Attended Henry and Christina’s Wedding