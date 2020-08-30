Inside Miley Cyrus & Ex-Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s Break Up

Miley Cyrus, who is performing her new song “Midnight Sky” during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, recently confirmed her breakup with ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson. The two were together for less than a year before they split.

Cyrus Took to Instagram Live to Say That Her Relationship With Simpson Ended on Good Terms

As news began to spread that Cyrus and Simpson had broken up, Cyrus took to social media in August to tell her side of the story to her 114 million Instagram followers.

During an Instagram Live video, she began, saying “A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me, and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that.” The comment seemed to allude to her very public split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Continuing, she addressed the breakup rumors forthright, explaining, “So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up… It was confirmed by a “reliable source” even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the individuals who are participating in it. But right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age. We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Simpson & Cyrus Made Their Relationship Public in October 2019

Simpson and Cyrus’s relationship became public with the release of Simpson’s single “Golden Thing,” which he wrote about Cyrus.

Shortly after, the two started sharing intimate photos with one another on Instagram. For Halloween, the two dressed up as Billy Idol and Perri Lister for a couple’s costume.

In a subsequent post shared by Simpson, the two posed for a mirror picture, holding one another while Cyrus wore lingerie.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, featuring a performance by Miley Cyrus, air on Sunday, August 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

