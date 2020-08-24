NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s Relationship to Allison Mack

HBO’s docuseries The Vow premieres tonight, August 23, 2020, and takes a deep look into the secret sector of NXIVM called DOS, which was run by Keith Raniere and Smallville star Allison Mack.

When The New York Times first broke the story of an alleged Hollywood sex cult that included branding with a cauterizing device that showed the initials of Raniere and Mack, there was intense speculation and conversation about their relationship.

The website for the group, which is no longer active, talked about the community aspect of the group, which worked to “raise human awareness, foster an ethical humanitarian civilization, and celebrate what it means to be human,” according to Bustle.

Mack Cut Ties With Raniere Prior to His Trial

Be careful what you commit to.

#TheVowHBO, a documentary series that provides an unprecedented look into the self-help group NXIVM, premieres Sunday at 10 pm on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/HYox9ojar9 — TheVowHBO (@TheVowHBO) August 22, 2020

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Mack had been close with Raniere for years but woke up to the “ugly truth” of Raniere prior to the trial against him.

“The spell has been broken for Allison,” Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist, told Hollywood Life. “What I hear from my sources is that she’s no longer under Keith’s control. She’s still in the process of trying to come to terms with everything and I’m hearing she’s very bruised right now, but she has cut ties with Keith Raniere and she is now facing up tot the ugly truth about him.”

Former NXIVM member Susan Dones told The Hollywood Reporter that Mack was close with Raniere and received special treatment from him. She believed Mack’s status as an actor and her ability to draw in new recruits was the reason she received that treatment. Another member of the group who requested to remain anonymous to THR told the outlet she believed Mack and Raniere were in a sexual relationship.

Reports State Mack And Raniere Were Leaders of the Organization

How far would you go to unlock your true potential? pic.twitter.com/IgCMmmEcJF — TheVowHBO (@TheVowHBO) August 22, 2020

According to prosecutors, Mack was known as a “master” and the second in command in a secret sector of NXIVM known as DOS. She reportedly recruited “slaves” who were then branded with “an amalgam of Mack’s and Raniere’s initials: K, R, A and M.”

Raniere and Mack were both charged with sex trafficking of a woman, and Mack also pleaded guilty to conspiracy, extortion and forced labor charges. She did not plead guilty to the sex trafficking charge.

The conclusion of the trial, the sentencing phase, has not yet been carried out. A civil suit was reportedly brought forward in March, but has yet to be scheduled, likely due at least in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends of Mack talked with The New York Times about what it was like when Mack began to get involved with NXIVM, which she apparently did after attending a 2006 weekend seminar and began taking courses to work on relationships, acting skills and her perceived faults.

“She just went from being an amazing, wonderful friend to being someone who was brainwashed, and I didn’t know how to get her back,” Frank Martorana told the New York Times.

Mack is facing up to 40 years in prison, according to CNN. Raniere was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. He faces life in prison.

READ NEXT: Mark Sievers Now: He Was Sentenced to Death in His Wife’s Murder