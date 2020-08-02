Get ready, because The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for another exciting, drama-filled season. The ladies are returning to your screen for Season 5, so you better grab the popcorn, and maybe a butter knife. In a recent interview with Heavy, Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon dished on the “epic” upcoming season, her recent engagement to Juan Dixon, and new castmember, Wendy Osefo.

“Season 5 is epic in a lot of ways,” Dixon said, “There’s a lot that you don’t see in the trailer that makes for an even more exciting and well-rounded season. I think it’s well-rounded, and it’s really cool to see, especially the four of us who started on Season One, to see our growth and our development and how we got to where we got today, and why we are where we are today. For a lot of us, it’s like a full-circle moment.”

“It always feels surreal to me, as well as a blessing,” Dixon continued, “Whenever you film a season, it’s like, what’s going to happen this season? I don’t know where this is leading, but I’m just going to ride it and see where it takes us. Season 5 was, as you can see in the trailer, a lot was going on. But you know, there’s a lot that you don’t see in the trailer, and it’ll be interesting to see how things get to where they got. As a group of friends, you know, we were kind of at a place where we were all on the same page at some point. Sometimes you go through the ups and downs of meeting people, and getting through your personality differences, and I think we finally got to a place where things were really good and we were all enjoying each other. It’s interesting to see how things unfold from the climactic event that we see in the trailer.”

VideoVideo related to exclusive interview: robyn dixon spills on ‘epic’ season 5 of real housewives of potomac 2020-08-02T12:01:46-04:00

Dixon’s Engagement Will Unfold During Season 5

Throughout the entirety of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers have seen the relationship between Dixon and her partner, Juan Dixon, grow and evolve. According to Bravo, the couple was previously married for seven years before getting divorced in 2012, and they have two sons together, Corey and Carter. However, the two still lived under the same roof and worked on rebuilding their relationship during the past few years. Now, the couple is engaged again, and viewers will get to see it all play out during Season 5.

“It kind of sucks because it was spoiled, but it’s hard to keep a secret,” Dixon said, “We are engaged. It’s really cool to see…because even when we’re filming, apparently he was kind of talking to other people behind my back [about the engagement]. I’m excited to see how it unfolds and how he got there. It’s really cool to see us kind of come full circle and to grow, and continue to grow.”

However, wedding planning during a pandemic seems to bring its challenges. “He coaches college basketball, so when we got engaged, he was in the middle of his season,” Dixon explained, “So he wanted to finish the season and then we would start planning. Then, his season got cut short because of coronavirus, and now, we haven’t really made any progress because we’re trying to see what happens with coronavirus. I would love to go away, but right now, that doesn’t sound feasible, so we’ll see.”

The Women Are Joined By a New Castmember For Season 5

There’s a new Real Housewife of Potomac in town this season, whose name is Wendy Osefo. According to Bravo, Osefo is currently a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education specializing in urban education and politics and was also the first black woman to earn a PhD in Public Affairs/Community Development.

Dixon shared that she and Osefo shared a private moment early on, which viewers will get to see soon after she is introduced. “What I loved about Wendy instantly is I felt like she was being herself,” Dixon said, “A lot of times when new people come around, it’s hard to find a balance of being yourself and standing out and fitting in. I just feel like Wendy automatically, like, she wasn’t concerned with fitting in or standing out, she was just I’m here, I’m confident, I’m myself, and I’m going to develop these relationships naturally, which I really appreciated about her. She and I kind of enjoy our own little private, funny moment very early on.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo this Sunday, August 2, at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Makes Decision About Returning To RHONY