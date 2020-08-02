Ryan Breaux, Frank Ocean’s Younger Brother Dies at 18, Friends Say

Ryan Breaux, the younger brother of singer Frank Ocean, died on August 2, 2020, according to a close friend, Charlotte Rose, who shared a tribute post on Instagram. He was 18.

Charlotte wrote, “I don’t even know what to say. Ryan u were one of the most incredible people I have ever known u gave me everything I could’ve ever wanted and I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared. I will love you always and forever.”

Cambria Aguilar also shared a tribute post on Instagram. She wrote, “Ry, I don’t think I’ll ever recover. I will love you forever. Always have and always will. I wish I answered that call the other night, I would have never hung up. I can’t imagine life without you. You impacted the world and your memory will last forever. Rest easy my angel.”

Reports are unconfirmed that Breaux and his friend Zeek were involved the a single-vehicle car crash that happened just after 1:30 a.m. local time near Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon Circle in Los Angeles, California, as reported by ABC 7. According to the initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median.

Due to the intense force of the crash, the vehicle was ripped in half when found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies, and engulfed in flames. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, ABC 7 reports.

Breaux would’ve turned 19 on September 1, 2020. His mother, Katonya Breaux, wrote a birthday message to her youngest son last year on Instagram. She said, “Happy 18th Ryan! I spent hours going through photos because I know how specific you are and didn’t want you to ask me to take any down. Look at you! Brave, beautiful and kind, loving and genuine, this is the first step to adulthood kiddo, you’ve got this! We love you so much! Live your blessed life Ry!”

Neither Katonya nor Ocean have yet to publicly comment on Breaux’s death.

When Katonya was asked in a 2017 interview with Billboard if she was son Frank Ocean’s No. 1 fan, she hesitated. “I would definitely.. so… well, maybe Ryan. Ryan will put those songs on repeat 50 times a day. I would definitely say Ryan, and I’m number two.”

The love was reciprocated by Ocean. It’s widely believed the track “Orion” pays homage to the singer’s little brother. The lyrics include the following lines:

“I remember when you were born/Ohhh, how happy I was/cause If it didn’t go as I planned it/At least you’d double my chances… But promise big bro one thing, That you won’t go wasting time/ won’t go wasting time/ (no) that you won’t go wasting time/ Won’t go wasting time/Don’t go wasting it.”

Tributes to Ocean & His Mother Filled Twitter Following the News of Breaux’s Sudden Death



Tributes to Ocean, whose real name is Christopher Edwin Breaux, and Katonya Breaux, filled social media following the news of Breaux’s death. Katonya opened up to Billboard about being a mother to her two boys. She said:

It’s interesting because I’m a different mom to Ryan than I was with Chris [Frank Ocean]. I was young—I was 21 when I had Chris. I would just say to treat them as humans and to understand. When we get caught up in the moment, we want them to hurry and sit up, or hurry up and talk, but the time goes by so fast so you really want to savor every moment. I know it sounds so trite, but it takes having a child and then having them become an adult to really realize how quickly it goes by. Enjoy the time with them, realize they’re people too, with thoughts, feelings, and ideas, and choose our battles—choose the battles that really impact the type of person they become and how they can contribute to the society we live in.

Ryan Breaux you was a good kid & always showed me love. see you up top ! pray for frank family broken hearted 💔 — MADE IN TOKYO 🎌 (@madeintyo) August 2, 2020

Breaux’s friend Myles Xavier wrote on Instagram, “Love you little brother. I know they have the warm chocolate chip cookies from the mercer where you are now (and milanos) We debated endlessly about the afterlife and I still stand by reincarnation so I hope we meet again in our next lives jacuzzimane.”

