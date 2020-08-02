Tess Holliday’s Cryptic Tweet About Why She Split From Husband

American model Tess Holliday opened up about potentially dating again, but was cryptic when it came to why she and husband Nick Holliday split. The model, whose real name is Ryann Maegen Hoven, revealed in January that she and Nick were separating, saying Nick had been living in Australia since September 2019 while she remained in Los Angeles with her sons. They share one child together and Tess has an older son from a previous relationship.

On Saturday night, Tess wrote she was fed up with everyone’s questions. “Everyone that’s asking me what happened to my relationship: I chose myself. I prioritized my happiness & my boys. Women should not be responsible for rehabilitating men. That’s all I’m saying. So stop asking,” she tweeted. “I need everybody to put the same energy into getting #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor & #JusticeForElijahMcClain plz. Thanks.”

Tess Tells Herself To Trust Her Gut When She Starts Dating Again

Earlier, Tess had written she was open to the idea of dating again. “As I’m considering dating again, these are a few things I’ve been telling myself: trust your gut, pay attention to red flags & don’t avoid intimacy just because you’re scared,” the 35-year old wrote.

“Men will literally make women feel like it’s our duty as their partners to stand by them while they burn down everything around them. ‘If you loved me…’ Also I’m aware that it’s not just ‘men,’ but we need to stop making excuses for our partners who refuse therapy and refuse to better themselves,” she continued. “Love yourself more than you love the idea of someone.”

On the same day as her Twitter posts, Tess took to Instagram where she said she was “single and ready for lots of therapy.”

Tess Has Had To ‘Let Go of The Life” She Planned with Nick

In a lengthy February post, Tess opened up about self-love and letting go of the life she had planned for herself. She said it was important to remove people from her life that didn’t make her feel good.

“I wish I could stand here tell you that loving myself was the only key, and from that point on, I never allowed anyone else to treat me poorly… but that’s not the case,” she said. “I’m writing this as someone who is learning to let go of the life I had planned so I can make room for the life that’s waiting for me.”

Tess said she had to let go of something that was hurting her and that self-love has been one of the most important things she discovered. “Self-love is a lifelong process, and I still have so much to learn. To recognize myself in the mirror again, to live loudly and unapologetically, to heal, and to share all of this with you all… to me, that’s what real self-love is,” Tess wrote. “To be able to let go of something that was hurting me, and to be able to choose myself, that feels like a new love I’ve never experienced. ”

