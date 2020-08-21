EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Get To Know Wendy Osefo, New Real Housewives Of Potomac Star

As Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon once said, “I guess that’s what happens when you marry somebody in the NBA instead of someone with an MBA.” But with new castmember Wendy Osefo, you won’t have to worry about that.

Osefo holds four degrees, including a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Rutgers University. Currently, she is a professor at The Johns Hopkins University, where she teaches in the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program at their School of Education. In addition to teaching, Osefo is also a political commentator and the founder and CEO of the 1954 Equity Project. However, even with her impressive credentials, Osefo makes time for her husband, three children, and, of course, The Real Housewives of Potomac. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Osefo dished on her first season of RHOP, her family’s reaction to the show, and how she’s using her newfound Bravo platform.

“The first season was interesting because it was something I’ve never done before, it was entering a whole new realm,” Osefo told Heavy. “I was a little bit anxious, but then once I got into it, I said to myself, this is just like cameras following you in your real life. It was an interesting experience, it was something that, again, I had never done it, but I enjoyed it.”

Even though Osefo is used to seeing herself on TV, as she is a political commentator on channels like CNN and MSNBC, she said that watching yourself as a Real Housewife is a very different experience. “It’s very different to watch yourself because you don’t know what was said when you weren’t in the room,” Osefo said. “You don’t know what was said in a confessional, and you don’t know how everything will be pieced together, so it’s always interesting because all you know is what happens in your own life and when you all get together. It’s really enjoyable watching everyone else’s personal stories, and what’s going on in their personal lives.

Osefo Was Hesitant To Join The Real Housewives of Potomac

Even though Osefo enjoys being on the show now, she was hesitant to join at first. “At first I did not want to do it, because it was so different from what I normally do,” Osefo said to Heavy. “So, I talked to my loved ones about it, and they all gave me the thumbs up and were like ‘sure, why wouldn’t you do it?’ I’m also that person who believes in no regrets. I’m an adventurer at heart, you only live once, so I said YOLO, I’m only going to live once, when I’m 90, I don’t want to look back and say what if? I don’t like what-ifs.”

Because her family helped give her an extra push to be on the show, it’s no surprise that they are enjoying the experience. “I feel like my kids are so chill and so cool, so they have been watching me since they can remember on TV,” Osefo explained. “I would have to go on TV to do my segments, so they would say ‘Mommy’s on TV.’ So now, they’re finally like, oh, it’s our turn to be on TV. They don’t really realize what it is, but for them being on TV is just what mommy does. So they’re enjoying it.”

Osefo’s husband, Edward Osefo, is also enjoying the ride. “And my husband, he’s just super cool, he’s the coolest guy,” Osefo said. “He’s enjoying it, he’s got some feedback, the ladies are loving him, and it’s so funny because people are like ‘oh my God, he’s so handsome,’ and he just smiles about it. He’s funny.”

Osefo Wants To Use Her Platform For Good

Though Osefo already had a platform due to her political work before appearing on The Real Housewives of Potomac, she is excited to use it in a new way to reach a different demographic. “I can tell the Bravoverse to vote, and that’s a whole different demographic,” Osefo said. “I think adding this reality TV segment to my own life, it gives me a larger platform to inform people of social issues…letting people know that their voice is powerful, and doing things like that, I’m really excited about that.”

Osefo is also looking forward to breaking down barriers on the show when it comes to stereotypes that people have about professors. “I think at the end of the day I just want people to know that even though I have my professional side, you guys are going to get to know my personal side,” Osefo said. “Whether you’re a professor or political commentator, you still go home and you still have a family. What does that look like? Even if you’re a professor, you still go out and have drinks with your friends, what does that look like? I think that so many times people have this image of what professors are like, or what commentators are like, and the truth of the matter is we’re human, just like everyone else. I’m excited to break down some of those stereotypes that people have.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: These Real Housewives of Potomac Members Have A Big Connection To Kamala Harris