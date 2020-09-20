90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Finale Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 15 airs Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for the Season 5 finale, titled ”Point of No Return,” reads, “Larissa’s plastic surgery transformation stuns her friends. Andrei confronts Charlie at the wedding. Kalani and Asuelu reach a breaking point. Colt tells Debbie to back off. Syngin considers staying in South Africa. Tragedy strikes Angela’s family.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s Season 5 finale features even more drama between Andrei and Libby’s family after Charlie continues his drunken rant about Andrei leeching off of their father Chuck. Meanwhile, Kalani kicks Asuelu out of the house after he puts the family at risk during a global pandemic, Colt asks his mother Debbie to give him some space, Larissa shows off her new breasts to her friends while discussing marriage with Eric, and Angela’s family is rocked by tragedy.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Kalani Kicks Asuelu Out of the House For Exposing the Family to COVID

Isolation and quarantine. Kalani is forced to make a drastic decision when she fears Asuelu's choices are putting their family at risk. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vxoXHMa4jy — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 20, 2020

Kalani and Asuelu have had a rocky, tumultuous relationship all season long, and just when things were starting to look up for the reality stars, everything falls apart once more. In the clip above, Kalani tells the producers that she kicked Asuelu out of the house temporarily after her husband refused to comply with social distancing guidelines, which put their family at risk of catching the COVID-19 virus.

“So, me and Asuelu have been quarantined, and we’ve been fighting a lot lately,” Kalani says during a self-recorded confessional. “It’s almost like he’s trying to purposefully expose himself to get coronavirus. He keeps going out with his friends and then he’ll lie about where he is, and I’m done with it. I need to protect my kids, I can’t keep letting him do whatever the hell he wants, and I’m not going to keep letting him back into the house with the babies.”

She continues, “We were already having a bunch of problems before quarantine, and I just feel like that made everything a whole lot worse. So we got into a big fight last night and I told him that I think it would be best if he would just go to his moms. I booked a one way ticket for him … I don’t know when he’s coming back because this is not working. It’s not working anymore.”

Although the clip doesn’t show it, Kalani breaks down to her mother and explains just how tired she is of fighting with Asuelu, and how she doesn’t believe the love they have for each other is enough to keep their marriage together, so it looks like she is once again on the verge of calling it quits and leaving her husband. Their issues will likely be expanded on during the upcoming “Couples Tell All” special, which airs next Sunday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET, so fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens between the two.

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Elizabeth’s Brother Charlie Causes More Drama at the Wedding & Accuses Andrei of Stealing From Chuck

If you thought Charlie's impromptu speech was the end of it…just wait! Don't miss a new #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/KCvDgwnAuk — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 19, 2020

During last week’s episode of the show, Elizabeth’s brother Charlie had a few too many to drink at their wedding and started another fight with Andrei. In the clip above, Chuck explains that Charlie drunkenly confronted Andrei about leeching off their family, but Andrei kept a level head and told Charlie that he wasn’t going to have conflict at his wedding.

“[Andrei] and Charlie confronted each other,” Chuck tells the cameras. “He didn’t want to get in a fight with Charlie, so he was like ‘no, not now,’ and he walked away. And so, right now, he was the bigger man.”

The clip cuts over to Charlie drunkenly shouting at Libby about how “soft” their father was being, and how he “bends over backwards” for her and Andrei, and when Chuck steps in and tells his son that it’s Libby’s wedding, Charlie replies, “I don’t give a f–k.” He adds, “Going forward, I’m going to protect him,” referring to their father. He then accuses Libby and Andrei of stealing Chuck’s money, which causes Libby to break down crying.

“A part of me worries that, what if my family never gets along with my husband?” Libby says during a confessional. “What if they always have this constant tension, and drama and negativity. Like, what if it doesn’t end? I just, I don’t know.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details