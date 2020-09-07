Is 90 Day Fiancé on TV Tonight, 9/7/2020? When is the Next New Episode?

TLC will NOT be airing a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tonight, September 7, 2020, according to the network’s Monday schedule. Instead, viewers will get a new episode of B90 Strikes Back at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an “Inside the Episode” special on the Darcey and Stacey at 9 p.m. The next new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will air on Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, fans should take note of the schedule change – The Other Way will resume on a Sunday night instead of Monday, and will continue airing on Sundays for the duration of the season, so plan accordingly! The show will also be bumped up an hour earlier to replace Happily Ever After following the Season 5 finale, so expect new episodes to air at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. upon its return.

Keep reading for a details on the mid-return of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as well as a preview of the second half of Season 2 and the new Monday night schedule for TLC:

The Other Way Returns in October With a New Schedule & Plenty of Drama, Tears, Fights & Scandals

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Returns in October!

The mid-season return of The Other Way premieres in October, and will feature plenty of drama, tears, scandals and fights, based on the promo (above). From cheating scandals to serious threats of murder, new babies and and a growing global pandemic, fans have plenty to look forward to in October.

In the clip above, Deavan and Jihoon struggle to cope with the expanding threat of COVID-19 as the virus sweeps through Korea. The reality stars can be seen donning masks while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy with their two young children, all while Deavan is barely holding it together in the foreign country.

Meanwhile, family drama is abundant during the second half of the season; Kenny attempts to win over Armando’s father (who is still skeptical of their relationship), Jenny and Sumit are still struggling with their own family issues after Sumit’s parents refuse to give their blessing, and Yazan’s own father shockingly threatens to kill him.

He tells an unseen person, “I swear, tell Yazan I will be his murderer,” while another man tells Brittany that there are people who “want to see [Yazan] dead,” so the mid-season return looks more promising than the first half of the season.

Monday Nights Will Feature New Episodes of The Family Chantel

Although The Other Way is moving to Sunday nights upon its return, fans will still have plenty of 90 Day Fiancé to look forward to on Monday nights. TLC will be airing new episodes of The Family Chantel, which premieres Monday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Season 2 will follow the reality stars as they navigate life in the U.S. and cope with their ongoing marital issues, often driven by the tumultuous family dynamic the two share with their very outspoken (and self-involved) families.

“Now that Pedro and Chantel survived their very tumultuous newlywed years, they are both working hard to make their American dreams come true,” the press release states. “With Chantel’s nursing school graduation on the horizon and Pedro working hard, the couple hopes to rekindle their romance and intimacy. But, their plans take a sharp and unexpected turn when Chantel’s older brother, Royal, returns home to Atlanta, and he’s not coming alone. While away, Royal met Angenette from the Philippines online and fell in love, but their homecoming and quick courthouse marriage raises serious suspicions for Chantel. As Chantel begins to dig for the truth behind Angenette’s intentions, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village back home, which takes the whole clan on a trip across the world.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

