AGT Winners & Eliminations: Who Made it Through Tonight? 9/9/2020 Recap

This week marked the start of the America’s Got Talent season 15 semifinals. Of the semifinalist acts who performed Tuesday night, America was only able to vote 5 into the finals; the other 6 acts were sent home and eliminated from the competition.

So what happened during the live AGT results show on September 9? Read on to learn who was voted off and who made it through to the finals.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Episode 20 Recap

For part 1 of the AGT season 15 semifinals, 11 semifinalist acts performed in the hopes of advancing into the finals. The acts performing on September 8 for America’s votes were Dance Town Family, Double Dragon, Malik Dope, Shaquiera McGrath, Spyros Brothers, Alan Silva, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia, Archie Williams, Brandon Leake, and Thomas Day. Day returned as a Semifinals Wildcard after missing the quarterfinals while he and his mother recovered from COVID-19.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: Simon Cowell AGT Update: Is He Coming Back to Judge? When Will He Return?