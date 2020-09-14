All the Drama Surrounding Chrishell Stause & Ex Justin Hartley

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause is competing in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, premiering September 14. In addition to the recent viral success of her Netflix show, Stause has been in the news due to the divorce drama between her and her ex-husband Justin Hartley (who stars in the NBC drama This Is Us).

Hartley and Stause were married in October 2017 after 4 years of dating. At the time, Stause told People “They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Unfortunately, the marriage did not last, and the two divorced two years later in 2019. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hartley filed for divorce on July 8, 2019, citing irreconcilable differences as their reason for separation.

The Divorce Came as a Shock to Stause, Who Expected to Start a Family With Hartley

A source told People that Stause was not expecting the sudden divorce, saying, “Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things. He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The source added, “Justin has already been married, and divorced, once before. But Chrishell had been in other serious relationships in the past, like with Matthew Morrison, and didn’t take them further because she was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once. It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever.”

The split was a surprise to the former couple’s inner circle, too; a source told ET “People close to Justin and Chrishell are completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin’s side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out.”

Hartley’s Ex-Wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley Defended Him on Instagram in the Wake of His Split From Stause

In a show of support for Hartley, his first wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley wrote in an Instagram post, “In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family. Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity. No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built.”

Hartly was married to Korman from 2005 until 2012, and they share a daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC.

