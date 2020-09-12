Edna Wright Dead: Honey Cone Singer Dies ‘Suddenly’ at 76

Edna Wright, a former singer with the girl group Honey Cone, has died at the age of 76, her sister, Darlene Love, confirmed in a Facebook post.

Love wrote that she was in “complete shock and so heartbroken” over the death of her sister. Love did not say what her sister’s cause of death was but wrote that it was “sudden.” Love ended the post writing, “Please keep me and my family in your prayers during this very sad time for us.”

According to Wright’s bio on All Music, she was a native of Los Angele and was involved in the music business before her association with Honey Cone. Wright’s first group was known as The Blossoms. The bio says that both Love and Wright began by singing gospel music with the Church of God in Christ Singers but later switched completely to “secular” RnB.

Wright told Jet magazine in September 1971 that her father was a pastor at King’s Holiness Chapel in Los Angeles. Wright said that her father did not object to her career choice as he believed that all music was “spiritual.” In the same interview, Wright said that she still found time to volunteer with children at a church. She said:

I know what they’re going through because of the type of church they’re in. I used to be their Sunday school teacher and young people’s president and also choir director. After being out in the world, I feel that I can explain the outside world to them and help them with problems of growing up and trying to be Christian.

Wright was also a backup singer for Ray Charles and The Righteous Brothers. Wright performed for a time under the moniker Sandy Wynns.

Honey Cone – Want Ads (1971)*Please, if you do not have good taste, click thumb down. *Por favor, se você não tem bom gosto, clique polegar para baixo. 2010-12-22T23:01:09Z

Wright formed Honey Cone in 1969 alongside Shellie Clark and Carolyn Wills. Clark was formerly a backup singer with Ike & Tina Turner. The group’s biggest hit was 1971’s “Want Ads.” The song was covered by Taylor Dane in 1988. The group split in 1973 after a string of failed singles. Wright pursued a solo career, singing back-up vocals for many artists and releasing a solo album Oops! Here I Go Again in 1976. Honey Cone was signed to the record label Hot Wax. In 1988, Wright sang back-up vocals on U2’s single “Desire.”

The Honey Cone – One Monkey Don't Stop No ShowThis hit was released in 1972, another great song by a group that was gone too soon. 2010-06-20T02:41:17Z

Wright’s most recent activity on Facebook saw her share a photo with RnB legend Martha Reeves. One fan paid tribute to Wright on the Honey Cone official Facebook page writing, “I love you so much my beautiful prayer partner Edna Wright, my heart is broken. You are so amazing and spirit-filled. You now rejoice with God! I will always Love you! REST QUEEN!”

Honey Cone – Stick Up – (TV & Stereo Remaster 1971) – Bubblerock Promo – HDSend donations to Saint Jude for cancer kids. All the medical staff don't get paid , they volunteer to treat the kids. How cool is that ? You can't beat that !!! Website link – Give !!! https://bit.ly/1fl0Hjn Boom Boom , Shaka Laka , Boom Boom Boom , Check out my new Bubblerock video – The Honey Cone's 1971 smash hit – "Stick Up" Remastered the video and music and added pics for your enjoyment. Pure Bubblegum soul from 3 great singers and the songwriting & production crew from Motown , Holland–Dozier–Holland. Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channel and view over 400 Bubblerock videos I made of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s. It's Out Of Site !!! Hold Up , Dan Some Great products to buy , recommended by me – check them out – 1) 15 Minute Manifestation – Blockbuster Personal Development Hit 2017 Link – https://bit.ly/2KBqgwj 2) Lean Belly Breakthrough New Conversion Machine With $61 Acv From Best Selling Author Bruce Krahn. The 2-minute Ritual Proven To Eliminate 1 Pound Per Day Of Dangerous Belly Fat. Link – https://bit.ly/2k89Lwr 3) The Lost Ways Evergreen Product That Made Fortunes On CB And Will Do So For You Too. Affiliates Who Got Rich Promoting It, Are Still Selling Big Time This Well Respected, Down To Earth Product! 1.36 Epc Link – https://bit.ly/2IvyTfi 4) His Secret Obsession – Incredibly High Conversions For Female Traffic. The link – https://bit.ly/2k6i4ZJ 5) Faith Diet | Fully Optimized Biblical Health And Christian Diet Offer – The Link – https://bit.ly/2IvYf8G 6) The Red Tea Detox – Huge New Weight Loss Offer For 2018! May Launch! (view mobile) Created By 2 Of The Highest Performing CB Vendors (red Smoothie Detox & 2 Week Diet) Comes A New Weight Loss Phenomenon. Fully Tested Vsl Proven To Convert The Link – https://bit.ly/2rUpQt7 7) 4 Offers: Fat Burning Kitchen, 101 Anti-aging Foods, Truthaboutabs Etc The Link – https://bit.ly/2LcudZB 8) Unlock Your Hip Flexors – Huge Conversion Boost For 2018 Uyhf Gives You A Practical, Easy-to-follow Program You Can Use To Instantly Release Your Hip Flexors For More Strength, Better Health And All Day Energy. Proven Swipes And Creatives Her The Link – https://bit.ly/2IusK39 9) 3 New Hot Offers: Coconut Oil, Honey & Apple Cider Vinegar The Link – https://bit.ly/2IMJge2 10) Quantum Manifestation Code – April 2018 New Law Of Attraction Offer! The Link – https://bit.ly/2rSYmF7 11) Massage Chair Deals – Great comfortable Massage Chairs to relax in comfort The Link – https://bit.ly/2IV8zeW ———————————————————————————– 12) Inspired Spirit Coaching Academy Internationl coach training and certification. Get ahead in life with their training , learn from the most succesful and you will be succesful too. 1-Inspired Spirit Coaching Academy (goes to sales page) https://bit.ly/2xuJ5Qc 2-Inspired Spirit Coaching Academy free video training https://bit.ly/2xrjM1s 3-Inspired Spirit Coaching Academy free video training https://bit.ly/2L9f4qS ISCA June 2017- Free Videos – https://bit.ly/2xuuJ2e Raising Prosperity Consciousness Free Call https://bit.ly/2H3plm0 StarDoves Ad 1 https://bit.ly/2IYZ3TU WWW Free page opt-in https://bit.ly/2xBIcWf ——————————————————————————– 13) Slotland Casino – Have fun , Play and Win Big Money !!! Online Casino !!! – Links – 1) Slotland & Slotland Mobile – https://bit.ly/2J1f9Az 2) Win A Day Casino & Win A Day Mobile Casino https://bit.ly/2smfFPl 3) Slotland Affiliates https://bit.ly/2ssjQs7 4) Freeslot – free nonstop slot tournament https://bit.ly/2J3WT5k ———————————————————————————– More to come !!! 14) Mansion Casinos – Online Gambling Fun – Have fun , Play and Win Big Money !!! Online Casino !!! – Links – 1) Join Now – https://bit.ly/2sLX1Qf 2) Welcome Bonus – https://bit.ly/2Jv9Ybp 3) Probable of winning – https://bit.ly/2M1738N 4) Italy home page – Join Now – https://bit.ly/2sLyfj9 5) Mobile Cat Queen Flash Game – https://bit.ly/2JjzGfS 6) Mobile Pharaoh’s Secret Flash Game – https://bit.ly/2sDcYsH 7) Mobile Blackjack 5 Hands Flash Game – https://bit.ly/2Jq0OJS 8) Viaden Android/IOS https://bit.ly/2sLoq4S 9) Home page Italy – https://bit.ly/2JdDkMh 10) MC EN ZA – Choose Your Game – R50,000 https://bit.ly/2sMIWBY —————————————————————————————- FOR ALL YOU MILLION AND BILLIONAIRS GREAT BEAUTIFUL SUPER YACHT FOR SALE – NERRISA E-MAIL ME FOR MORE INFO – DAN BAN DANBANIC@HOTMAIL.COM ——————————————————————————————————- 2015-12-15T23:29:08Z

One section of the book, The Billboard Book of Number One Hits, details that in the 1960s, Wright met the disgraced producer, Phil Spector. Spector’s associate, Jack Nitzsche, produced Honey Cone’s early work.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School