‘The Charli’ Becomes Part of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Menu in Honor of Charli D’Amelio’s Coffee Order

Charli D’Amelio’s Dunkin’ Donuts order has become part of the company’s menu. D’Amelio is among the most popular social media personalities in the United States. The 16-year-old former competitive dancer from Connecticut boasts 84 million followers on TikTok, 27 million Instagram followers and nearly 7 million YouTube subscribers.

According to a Dunkin’ press release, The Charli can be ordered at restaurant locations nationwide and on the official Dunkin’ app. The drink consists of Dunkin’ cold brew, whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. The release of the drink coincides with a promotion in which fans can enter a competition to meet D’Amelio.

The release of The Charli comes with another promotion, too. DD Perks members can get 100 bonus points if they order a medium version of the drink, getting them halfway to a free beverage.

On September 9, the “Charli x Dunkin’” contest launches. The Dunkin’ press release says fans are invited to “post a photo on Instagram recreating an iconic Charli x Dunkin’ moment using #CharliXDunkinContest.” Five winners will be announced on September 19, National Dance Day. The winners will be able to meet D’Amelio virtually and “get a few pointers from the digital superstar on how to make viral and engaging videos.” Throughout September, D’Amelio will be given the keys to Dunkin’s social media channels.

D’Amelio Regularly Tweets About Her Love of Dunkin’s Cold Brew

D’Amelio regularly tweets about her love of Dunkin Donuts’ cold brew. On January 7, D’Amelio let the world know what her Dunkin order was saying, “If you were wondering what I get it is a cold brew with caramel and whole milk.” In December 2019, D’Amelio said she would “really like a Dunkin’ brand deal” as she drank “1-3 of their cold brew coffees a day.”

When D’Amelio Delivered Dunkin Donuts Nearly 300 Million Video Impressions, the Company Awarded Her With Her Own Cold Brew Tap

In February 2020, D’Amelio was rewarded with a range of Dunkin Donuts swag including her own cold brew pump named “Charl’s Cold Brew Tap.” On one occasion, D’Amelio joked that she drank cold brew straight from her tap. In April 2020, D’Amelio remarked that after Dunkin Donuts’ official Twitter commented one of her posts, “When do you think they will take me on a date?”

Business Insider reported in February 2020 that D’Amelio had given Dunkin Donuts 294 million video impressions for free.

During the Summer of 2020, Dunkin Donuts Announced Plans to Close 800 Locations

Dunkin' Brands Expects to Close 800 U.S. StoresJul.30 — Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. said it expects to close about 800 stores in the U.S. permanently this year, as well as about 350 internationally. Second quarter earnings were down but still beat estimates. Bloomberg's Kailey Leinz reports on "Bloomberg Markets." 2020-07-30T19:46:23Z

Dunkin Donuts has been in the news recently over struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July 2020, the company revealed their plan to close 800 U.S. restaurants by the end of 2020. Those closures included closing 450 locations at Speedway gas stations. In the announcement, the company revealed that business declined 18.7 percent of their business between March and June 2020.

Dunkin Donuts is out here having a breakdown like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/3RNUgMQbuZ — Dwight “Mountain Mama” Davis (@tdwightdavis) August 24, 2020

With the launch of their collaboration with Charli D’Amelio, the company was in the news for more positive reasons in August 2020 when a Maine location’s sign advertising the annual return of pumpkin spice. After the post received more than 40,000 likes, the sign was removed. In August 2020, Dunkin also announced their collaboration with Harpoon beer with the launch of donut infused beer.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School