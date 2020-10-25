90 Day Fiance Star Ariela Slammed By Viewers

90 Day Fiance star Ariela was blasted by some fans after she became unsure about circumcising her son, Avi. When TLC posted a teaser for Sunday’s new episode on Facebook, viewers were shocked that Ariela seemed like she was going to back out of the decision to have Avi circumcised.

Partner Biniyam was confident about the decision and fans didn’t like that Ariela was acting like all the choices had to be made by her. When it came to naming their son, they went with her choice and when she came home from the hospital, she received some backlash from fans for making Bini walk home with Avi while she took a car to their apartment. To some, it seemed like everything has been going Ariela’s way.

Facebook Users Largely Side With Biniyam About The Circumcision

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgn7MeDRr3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Facebook post shared by 90 Day Fiance’s official page garnered 3,500 reaction and hundreds of comments. One of the most popular posts on the thread attracted more than 700 reactions.

“This lady really annoys me,” FB user Leah J Romero wrote. “She doesn’t belong there in Ethiopia, and I don’t mean to be critical, but she needs a lot of maternal instincts to kick in. This couple is in a world of surprises. Sadly, I don’t think they will make it.”

“Maybe she needs to call her Mommy and ask her what to do because clearly, she has never made a decision on her own in her life…other than to get knocked up by a man she barely knew!” Sherie Gomilla Jone said.

90 Day Fiance fan Rowena Ramirez asked if this is something they should have talked about while she was still pregnant. “Don’t you think you should have talked about this kind of stuff before actually having the baby?? I don’t understand her she only wants to see things her way,” she wrote.

Ariela Questioned If It’s A Decision Avi Should Make

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGRLk6iD4z4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

From a sneak peek clip shared by TLC and People, Ariela didn’t question the choice to have Avi circumcized until her newborn was moments away from getting it done.

“I knew he was always going to be circumcised, but I really feel like I’m taking away a choice for him in his life,” Ariela said in the preview. “This is his body and he should be able to decide what he wants to do with it.

While Ariela was wavering with the decision, Biniyam was confident it was the right thing to do. “It is good for him, for baby now, if you cut him… He doesn’t feel, like, too much,” he said. “Don’t worry — I’ll decide for you.”

Ariela was afraid she would regret her decision. “I don’t want him to hate me when he’s older because he thinks I mutilated him or something,” she said. “I don’t feel good about it. But I know there’s no way Biniyam would not let me do this. Certain people in my family would not agree with it, so I feel certain pressure to do it as well.”

READ NEXT: Jihoon Makes Accusation About Deavan’s Daughter