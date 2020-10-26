90 Day Fiance: Chantel’s Mom Karen Blasts Pedro’s Family

90 Day Fiance star Karen Everett blasted her son-in-law’s family. Karen said she was confused as to why Pedro Jimeno’s mother Lidia didn’t seem to like his sister Nicole’s new boyfriend, Alejandro.

“It’s very confusing to me. I don’t know that she even knows Alessandro,” Karen told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “I don’t really know anything about Nicole or Lydia other than what I said on the previous seasons–and everything that I said was true.”

Karen has a rocky relationship with Pedro’s family, stemming back to Karen accusing Lydia of orchestrating Chantel’s marriage to Pedro so he could get a green card. Chantel and Pedro lied to her family when he first came to the U.S., staying he was there to study when in reality they were getting married.

As time has passed, Karen would be open to reconciling her differences with Pedro’s. “I’m a person that can surmount things like that and what’s done is done is. What I like to say is let bygones be bygones. I believe everyone deserves a second chance… if they would like to have a second chance, I don’t know,” she said. “I went over there. We met in an alley. I saw the woman stand up and I didn’t know what she was saying. She might have been posturing to do something.”

Karen Says Pedro’s Family said ‘A Lot of Ugly, Nasty Things About Us’

Forgiving and forgetting might not be easy for the two families to do and Karen wasn’t confident they’d make amends. “They say a lot of ugly, nasty things about us, No. 1 and No. 2, they said a lot of ugly, nasty things about us prior to having met us.”

Karen brought up Lidia’s website. On earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiance, Chantel’s mother claimed Pedro’s family was trying to “harvest U.S. dollars” by finding Americans to marry Pedro. As noted by Starcasm, the website Karen is talking about has since been defunct, though it never claimed to be looking for women for Pedro to marry. Instead, it appeared to be an online legal services business.

Chantel and Pedro met through their mutual friend Obed, who said he ran Lidia’s website. It was he who told Karen he was helping arrange marriages for Lidia. Karen’s allegations have led some naysayers–refers to her haters as “wishers and puppets”–to accuse her of prejudice, but she says it’s not true.

“So as far as the wishers and the puppets that like to show up on my Instagram and tell me that I judged people based on prejudices and things of that nature, it’s not true,” she said. “And if they love the show so much as they claim they do, they would have seen Obed sitting there telling me in the Dominican Republic that it was he who operated that very same website for Lidia, Nicole, and the third party to try to trick an American woman into a marriage with Pedro so they can come to the United States.”

“It’s all true,” she continued. “I already knew it was true because I saw the website with my own two eyes. I wanted to look at it again, but I couldn’t access it.”

Karen said the Facebook page was taken down by Obed. “He told me he can clean. He said there with me and he looked me in the eye and he said I was working for those and I was running there that account when I found out there was something wrong and that I could get in trouble and it was parallel to something very illegal,” she said. “That’s what he told me. He said that I shut it down.”

Karen Has Her Own Spinoff Series, ‘Ask Mama Chantel’

The TLC personality, known for her wit and wisdom, landed her own spinoff series, Ask Mama Chantel. She answers questions about family drama and love. Viewers can check it out on Facebook Watch.

She said she had a lot of fun making the new series. “I hope people get a good laugh, but I hope they can also take away some kind of information that might be able to help them raise their children,” she told Heavy. “It’s about issues and circumstances in their life.”

The purpose of the show is for people to have a good time watching it. “It has a lot to do with giving advice, but in a humorous way. I use humor because I love to laugh and as everyone knows, laughter will change the mind,” she said. “And we need more laughter right now the way the world is going. We, you know, to state from some of this day today.”

