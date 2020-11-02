90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva ignited Georgi Rusev breakup rumors after she posted a comment on her fiance’s Instagram page, according to screenshots obtained by SoapDirt. The couple announced their engagement on the finale episode of Darcey’s spinoff series with sister Stacey, but some fans speculated the couple might be on rocky terrain after Darcey asked Georgi to remove her pictures from his Instagram page and claimed that her body language showed she didn’t want to be in the photo with the Bulgarian model.

“Well, body language tells all. I tried and rather not be in this picture,” she wrote. “Please take me off your page. Thank you.”

According to SoapDirt, Georgi obliged and removed all pictures of Darcey from his page. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that some consider the ultimate diss in the social media world.

If there was a problem, it seems the couple has been able to work it out. Georgi reinstated pictures of Darcey on her page and the House of Eleven fashion designer posted a new photo of her beau. They’re also following each other’s Instagram pages again.

“True love and soulmates forever!” she captioned the new post. Right after she posted the photo, Georgi shared a comment, writing, “Love you too babe ❤️…. can’t wait for you to be my wife Mrs. Darcey Rusev!”

Darcey Is Looking Forward To Her Wedding With Georgi

VideoVideo related to did darcey silva and georgi rusev split? 2020-11-02T12:36:59-05:00

A few months into their engagement, Darcey is ready to start thinking about her wedding. During an interview with Heavy, she wasn’t ready to share too many details about the big day, but she expects it to be fabulous.

“We are definitely talking about something extremely beautiful and want something breathtaking,” Darcey said. “You will have to find out and see what the future holds!”

While some couples struggled to make their relationship work during the coronavirus pandemic, Darcey revealed in made hers stronger. “We learned a lot about each other and we grew closer wholeheartedly and spiritually which we are so grateful for!” she said. “It was a beautiful and positive experience during a very difficult time for the world. We rose above everything and this only made us all stronger.”

Darcey & Stacey Was Renewed For Season 2

VideoVideo related to did darcey silva and georgi rusev split? 2020-11-02T12:36:59-05:00

Viewers who loved the first season of Darcey & Stacey were not alone. It was cable’s highest-rated freshman series to date in 2020, TLC revealed in a press release, saying the Silva twins will be appearing in a second season of their signature series. Darcey & Stacey was also the No. 1 show in their Sunday time slot.

“We never could have predicted how timely this new series would be in 2020,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. “We saw the Silvas tackle quarantine like the rest of us, while also nurturing their love lives despite the troubles of the world, ending in a wedding and an engagement! We’re excited that audiences have flocked as Darcey & Stacey shared more of their lives and loves with us, and we can’t wait to share what happens in season two!”

A release date for Season 2 has not yet been disclosed.

READ NEXT: Darcey Silva Reveals Secret About Ex-Boyfriend