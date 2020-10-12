Why Larissa De Los Santos Was Fired from 90 Day Fiance

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance won’t be seeing one of their fan-favorites anymore. Larissa De Los Santos Lima, who was previously married to Colt Johnson, was fired from the TLC reality show after she did a risque livestream on CamSoda on September 14. She was showing off her new look after undergoing multiple plastic surgeries, including a nose job, breast implant, tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift.

“I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé,” Larissa wrote on Instagram, as noted by TV Insider. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by the phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

According to TMZ, Larissa made up to $100,000 for her racy show. She’s currently waiting for her green card to be approved.

Larissa Says Plastic Surgery Can’t Fix Everything

Larissa is no stranger to plastic surgery, and she cautioned her followers that in order to keep up with her new body, she has to put time and effort in at the gym.

“I’m still in the recovery process of my tummy tuck and fat transfer,” she wrote on October 11. “Many people wrongfully believe that plastic surgery will fix all the areas that troubled them permanently. The truth is, you have to work out regularly to maintain the results of any bodywork.”

“My current gym routine is cardio, consisting of doing stairs and treadmill. Once I am at my 9 weeks post-p, I will be able to do a full-body workout, along with cardio,” she continued. “So, when you see in my stories that I’m working out “after all these plastic surgeries”, know it is because I am maintaining the amazing work…”

It Wasn’t Clear Why Larissa Was Arrested By ICE

Larissa’s immigration status in the U.S. has been an ongoing process, with the former reality TV star being arrested the day before she was slated to move from Nevada to Colorado. The star was detained outside boyfriend Eric Nichols’ Las Vegas home on September 19.

She was later released and updated her fans on her status. “I’m outtie… the whole people from the ICE are very nice,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Larissa was arrested. During her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Colt Johnson, both parties called the police on each other various times. She was detained twice for domestic violence against Colt in 2018, with the first time being days before got married in June. The second time occurred in November after another incident of alleged domestic violence, but the Brazilian native was later released and all the charges against her were dropped.

The last time Larissa was arrested for alleged domestic violence was in January 2019, with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera saying Larissa “was the aggressor in this case” and “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” according to Us Weekly.

In a May 2019 interview with E! News, her lawyer Adam M. Vander Heyden revealed Larissa could stay in the U.S. as long as she that she was able to remain in the U.S.complete her court-ordered requirements.

“Everything went according to plan,” Heyden said. “The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements… After consulting with her immigration attorney, this negotiation will not impede her ability to obtain citizenship.” She’s still waiting for her green card to be approved.

READ NEXT: Larissa’s Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know