ACM Honors 2022 Time & Channel

The 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors airs tonight, in what they have deemed the “Country Music Industry’s favorite night.” The ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of honorees, presenters and performers. But, what time and on what channel does it air?

“ACM Honors is shaping up to be an unforgettable night, honoring some of the biggest names and achievements in Country Music, all while also shining a spotlight on the Studio Recording musicians and Industry professionals that make the music scene in Nashville and around the world possible,” the Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a press release.

Read below for the rundown on the time, channel and stars for the 15th Annual ACM Honors:

2022 ACM HONORS DATE: The 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors airs on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was filmed on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

2022 ACM HONORS TIME: The two-hour 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

2022 ACM HONORS CHANNEL: Viewers can watch the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors live on FOX or stream it on Fox.com. It will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

2022 ACM HONORS LOCATION: For the twelfth year, the ceremony for the Academy of Country Music Honors was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

2022 ACM HONORS HONOREES: Some of country music’s biggest stars will be honored at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. As the Academy of Country Music announced, the honorees include “ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Icon Award recipient Connie Bradley, ACM Lifting Lives Award recipients Paul Barnabee and Dwight Wiles, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen, ACM Service Award recipient Duane Clark, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipients Sonny Throckmorton and Shania Twain, ACM Film Award recipient ‘Yellowstone,’ and ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY.”

The night also celebrated winners of the 57th Academy of Country Music Studio Recording and Industry Awards, including, “Audio Engineer of the Year, Bass Player of the Year, Casino of the Year, Drummer of the Year, Electric Guitar Player of the Year, Fair/Rodeo of the Year, Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year, Producer of the Year, Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year, and Theater of the Year.”

2022 ACM HONORS PERFORMERS & PRESENTERS: Returning for her second year as host is the reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year, Carly Pearce. As she said in a press release, “ACM Honors is one of my most favorite events of the year. It is a privilege to once again host this special night and celebrate those who are making a profound impact on Country Music.”

As the Academy of Country Music already announced, the other presenters and performers include, “Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.”

