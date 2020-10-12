Which ‘Below Deck Med’ Cast Member Quits the Show?

After a dramatic season of casting switch-ups and firings, it looks like another Below Deck Mediterranean cast member will be quitting the show after Season 5.

During the season finale of Below Deck Med, the episode description says that Aesha Scott “comes to grips with the end of her yachting days.” Throughout her time on the season, Scott has talked about her homesickness at length. Scott also implied that she is done with yachting during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Scott if she would ever want to be a chief stew, Scott said, “I don’t know, I think if they asked me, it’s definitely something that I would think about, but I think it’s just a tricky one, because I do feel very checked out of yachting. I feel like that was a time in my life and it’s just such hard work that I feel like I’m kind of checked out of that part of my life and I’m in a new part, you know? So, I don’t know. If I didn’t have to do yachting all around the year and I just did the show [season]? Maybe that’s something that I’d think about.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Scott is currently living in Breckenridge, Colorado, with her boyfriend, Scotty Dobbo.

Aesha Scott Seemed Happy to Be Back on ‘Below Deck Med’

Even though Scott battled homesickness during this season of Below Deck, she said in a recent interview with Decider that she was excited to be back on the show. When Decider asked Scott how it felt to be back on the show, Scott said, “Honestly, everyone has been so nice. I’m so f***ing lucky. Even just that first little teaser thing, I just got so many comments and messages of people being like, ‘Oh, yay! So happy you’re coming back!’ It’s just really nice. I think that a lot of people that do reality TV experience a lot of negative stuff. For me, it’s shown me how much love people have. People don’t have to take the time out of their day to write such lovely things. So when they do, it really means a lot to me.”

Scott also said that the crew was “so lovely” during her arrival this season. “Everyone was so, so lovely,” Scott said to Decider. “I think because it had been such a crazy season and everyone was exhausted, probably a bit overwhelmed, I think everyone did appreciate such a fresh energy come in. I’ve been in that situation before and it does make such a difference, having “fresh blood,” so to speak, who aren’t trampled down by everything that’s happened.”

Hannah Ferrier Also Quit Yachting After This Season of ‘Below Deck Med’

Chief stew Hannah Ferrier was fired halfway through the season for having unregistered Valium on board, and she won’t be returning to yachting anytime soon. During a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that this season was her last. “I think I’m probably done,” Ferrier said to Entertainment Tonight. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

Ferrier continued, telling Entertainment Tonight,” I think that with yachting, you really have to be done-done with it before you can properly walk away, otherwise you’re constantly questioning yourself about, did I do the right thing? Should I have done one more season? Could I have done this? I think probably a part of me knew that before going into this season.”

Ferrier is currently pregnant with a baby girl and is due in October.

