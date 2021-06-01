AGT 2021 Judges & Cast Spoilers

“America’s Got Talent” 2021 is in full swing and there are some changes coming with season 16.

One of the big changes was that the first round of auditions, not seen by at-home viewers, was conducted via Zoom. Newsweek reported that this was due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The auditions that the judges and viewers see on the show come after this initial round.

Read on for a rundown on the AGT judges, cast spoilers and more changes to the show.

The Judges’ Cuts Have Been Cut

Simon Cowell has returned to the show, following a back injury he suffered during season 15, outside of the show. Cowell fell from his electric bike and broke his back. Alongside Cowell on the judges’ panel are returning judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Klum had to sit out part of last season due to being sick. Cowell explained to Billboard that her absence on the show was out of precaution amid the pandemic.

Host Terry Crews is also back this season.

One part of the show that will not be back is the Judges’ Cuts round. Fans will be given information on the show about how acts were chosen to move forward after the auditions but this means there will be no Judges’ Cuts with celebrity guest judges.

The Olympics Will Interrupt the AGT 2021 Schedule

TV Insider has reported that the Olympics, which will air on NBC from July 23 – August 8, 2021, will interrupt the season 16 schedule for “America’s Got Talent.” AGT will jump into its live shows following the conclusion of the Olympics. USA Today reported that the 2020 Olympics were postponed for a year due to COVID-19.

The winner of AGT 2021, according to Newsweek, will be chosen during a live finale in September 2021.

AGT airs on NBC, at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights.

