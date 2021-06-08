The ‘Larger Than Life’ Boyband on ‘AGT’

Boy bands are taking over Season 16 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

In episode two, which aired on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, ‘Larger Than Life’ brought back the ’90s.

According to the band’s official website, ‘Larger Than Life’ is “the only act of its kind featuring actual boyband singing, dancing, costumes, and that pop look.” The four-man tribute band performs catchy hits made famous by the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, and Boyz II Men, among others.

During Tuesday’s episode, ‘Larger Than Life’ performed in front of returning judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. They are just one of the many acts, from acrobats to magicians, auditioning in the next couple of weeks in hopes of making it through to the next round.

The acts that receive a Golden Buzzer from any one of the judges during auditions will automatically earn a spot in the live shows, which air sometime in early August, as Golden Derby reported.

So, will ‘Larger Than Life’ be the next “AGT” winner? Here’s everything you need to know about the boy band:

Who is ‘Larger Than Life’?

Before showing off their dance moves on the “America’s Got Talent” stage Tuesday, ‘Larger Than Life’ performed at weddings and events (per the band’s official website).

And as of the time of this writing, the band is touring across the country, performing in cities like Murphy, Texas, and Hawley, Pennsylvania.

Originally from New York (per the band’s official Facebook page), ‘Larger Than Life’ regularly posts photos and videos of their performances on social media, including Instagram.

Here’s When ‘America’s Got Talent’ Airs & How to Watch





Play



Early Release: Les Beaux Frères SHOCKS The Judges – America's Got Talent 2021 Well that was unexpected! The French Canadian duo performs a hilarious routine with towels. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesday, June 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream on Peacock: bit.ly/AGTPeacock AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: twitter.com/agt AGT… 2021-06-07T13:00:30Z

The long-running NBC hit airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern.

According to Newsweek, “America’s Got Talent” will air auditions, which began on June 1, through July. The live shows are scheduled for August, which means fans will be able to vote for their favorite acts then. The finale is scheduled for sometime in September, and that’s when a winner will be named. What does the “AGT” winner get? A Las Vegas show and $1 million.

“America’s Got Talent” is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu (per Newsweek). Episodes will also be available on the NBC app and website.

A Live Audience is Back on the NBC Show

Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” welcomed back a live audience.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show couldn’t shoot with an audience during season 15, which aired in the summer of 2020. Mandel told PEOPLE ahead of the 2021 premiere that this season will feature a limited audience.

“It was wonderful — it’s like you’ve been lost forever, and now you feel like, ‘I’m home,’” Mandel told the outlet about taping auditions for the new season.

He added: “Just to hear a reaction behind you, just to hear anybody be behind you and, kind of, affirm that what you just heard or what you just saw or how you just judged — they’re either in agreement with [you], or they’re totally opposed to what you just said.”

Simon Cowell Returned as a Judge

Cowell returned to the judge’s panel during Season 16.

It’s a big step for the British TV personality, who broke his back in an electric bike accident in 2020, according to “ET,” an injury that forced him to miss half of season 15.

After months of recovery and physical therapy, Cowell told the outlet prior to the premiere that he’s ready for the new season and to rejoin his fellow judges.

“Both Heidi and Sofia are actually very, very funny,” Cowell said of his co-stars. “People always ask me, ‘What are [they] like in real life?’ And I always say that you’re both very funny. You make me laugh.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

READ NEXT: NBC Announces Major ‘The Voice’ Schedule Change