Amazon Delivery Service or Shipping Delays on Memorial Day 2021

It’s the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and if you’re waiting on an Amazon package, you might be wondering if they are delivering today or if they are experiencing shipping delays in 2021. But you’ll be glad to know that Amazon customers will receive delivery service as usual Monday, May 31, 2021, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

“…we will continue delivering to customers as usual,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

Amazon Announced a Merger With MGM May 26, 2021, & Amazon Bought the Company for $8.45 Billion

Good morning from our Rockford, Illinois Air hub! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/apDWGMJqSi — Amazon (@amazon) May 15, 2021

Some of the latest news from Amazon is their merger with Metro Goldwyn Mayer, better known as MGM. Amazon announced May 26, 2021, that they purchased the company for $8.45 billion, which includes the MGM library, an Amazon press release said.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling,” Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in the press release.

That library includes 4,000 film titles like 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair, Amazon’s statement says. In addition, the MGM library includes 17,000 TV shows, featuring titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, and Vikings, the press release said.

“It has been an honor to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us arrive at this historic day,” Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM, said in a statement quoted in the Amazon press release.

“I am very proud that MGM’s Lion, which has long evoked the Golden Age of Hollywood, will continue its storied history, and the idea born from the creation of United Artists lives on in a way the founders originally intended, driven by the talent and their vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon is an inspiring combination,” Ulrich continued.

Shipping Delays Among All Delivery Services Are Expected to Continue Throughout 2021

Brendan, a Senior UX Design Manager, advocates for inclusion and accessibility at Amazon while helming the People with Disabilities affinity group within the company. He does all of this while maintaining a mighty impressive beard. See Brendan’s story: https://t.co/OjbcjwORR3 pic.twitter.com/zro2PebR3H — Amazon (@amazon) May 17, 2021

Supply chains are backed up and facing logistical backlogs across the world, which trickle down to customers, according to Bloomberg. The problem is experienced across the board, not specific to any company, the news outlet said. The supply chain problem and increased demand for shipping services is resulting in delays that may continue throughout 2021, Bloomberg reported.

“The world’s supply chains are a mess,” Bloomberg reported. “There are shortages in a bunch of different goods and components, which are getting further compounded by massive delays and gridlock in shipping and other forms of transport.”

Bloomberg also spoke with “Amazon Unbound” Author Brad Stone, who talked about Jeff Bezos’s biggest successes with the massive company, and discussed what Amazon might look like in the future, after Bezos steps down from his position as CEO in July 2021.

