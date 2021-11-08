Fan Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestant Announces Upcoming Christmas Song

Fan-favorite “American Idol” contestant Alex Miller has had a successful late 2021. The artist signed a record deal and has released his debut single since his time on “Idol,” even though he did not win the show. Now, Miller is set to release another song.

Miller has a unique sound, bringing it back to classic country artists instead of embracing the current status quo in country music. The “American Idol” judges actually criticized the fact that Miller stuck in that comfort zone during his time on the show, and it ultimately got him sent home.

He did later get an offer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry by Luke Bryan, though, which showed that the coaches still believed in him even if they did not think he was the right fit for the show.

His new song is titled “That’s What Christmas Is For.”

Read on to learn more about Miller’s new song and what he has been up to since his time on “American Idol.”

Miller’s Christmas Song Releases Friday

The singer-songwriter spoke to People about why he wanted to release a Christmas song. He specifically talked about the Christmas he experienced two years ago when he got a new guitar from his parents as one of his gifts.

“Christmas has always been a very special time of year for me,” Miller told the outlet. “You know, family always comes over on Christmas and we always have a really good time exchanging gifts and such. We always have a nice meal before Christmas too.”

Miller is not the writer of his new song, but he says that he does relate to the lyrics.

“I liked the upbeat little song as soon as I heard it,” he sherd with the outlet.

The song was also announced on Miller’s Instagram page.

“HO, HO, HO!” Miller wrote. “I have an early Christmas present for everyone! I have a shiny NEW Christmas single coming out THIS FRIDAY 11/12 called ‘That’s What Christmas Is For’.”

Miller Signed His First Recording Contract In September

The young singer-songwriter announced on Instagram that he has officially signed a record deal.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed an exclusive recording contract with Nashville-based @billyjamrecords!!” he wrote. “My first single will be ‘Don’t Let the Barn Door Hit Ya,” produced by @jerrysalley. Stay tuned for the release date.”

He encouraged fans to go to his website to see all the upcoming things he has planned.

More recently, the young artist performed the National Anthem at the Kentucky versus Tennessee college football game, and he posted the video on his Instagram feed where he was congratulated by fellow “American Idol” contestants. He also celebrated his 10-year anniversary of performing live with a photo of himself when he was very young ahead of his first performance.

“10 years ago today, I took the stage at The Burgin Barn in Burgin, KY,” he wrote on Instagram.

Miller is currently finishing up a tour, so it’s possible fans will have the opportunity to see the song performed live.

Here are the tour dates, according to his website:

November 12 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY November 18 Texan TheaterGreenville, TX

Texan TheaterGreenville, TX November 19 Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX

Buck’s BackyardBuda, TX November 20 Arlington Music HallArlington, TX

Arlington Music HallArlington, TX December 11 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre , Branson, Missouri December 12 Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri

Christmas in Branson w/Rhonda VincentThe Mansion Theatre, Branson, Missouri December 17 Lincoln JamboreeLincoln Jamboree, Hodgenville, KY

“American Idol” will return for season 20 in the early months of 2022.

