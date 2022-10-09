‘American Idol’ Star Keeps Asking Fellow Celebs for Their Autographs

Jordin Sparks has a thing for celebrity autographs, a fascination that dates all the way back to her childhood. The 2007 “American Idol” winner — and competitor on season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars” — has amassed an impressive collection of signatures over the years. That includes some autographs she just acquired during her latest recording session, where she revealed the reason behind her frequent requests.

Jordin Sparks Shares Why She Asked for Band’s Signatures

On October 7, 2022, Sparks and inspirational pop duo For King & Country released a duet of the group’s new single, “Take Me As I Am,” and an accompanying music video. According to nationally-syndicated radio network K-LOVE, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone had initially written the song for their new album but said adding Sparks’ powerhouse to the track took it to a new level.

But the brothers were surprised when, after their recording session with Sparks, she asked them to sign her lyric sheet. The moment was captured on video and uploaded to For King & Country’s Instagram feed.

In the video, Sparks is seen asking the band, “Will you please sign my lyric sheet?” and the musicians are clearly taken aback.

“I don’t know if we can,” jokes Joel. “I don’t know, Jordin.”

“Please!” she pleaded, and then explained why she wanted their autographs.

“I have all of my lyric sheets that I’ve ever recorded. So, everybody that’s in the room, I have sign it,” she said.

Someone in the studio exclaimed, “Are you serious!?” and another, off-camera, said, “That’s amazing.”

Sparks went on to say that she has a whole stack of signed lyric sheets from her career. That would amount to an autograph collection with serious star power, given that she’s recorded tunes with major celebrities over the years, including Whitney Houston, Thomas Rhett, B.o.B, J-Doe, 2 Chainz, Shaggy, and Elijah Blake. In August, she reunited with Chris Brown to perform their massive 2009 hit, “No Air.”

Fans loved hearing about Sparks’ cool collection and commented on the post to say so.

Jordin Sparks’ Famous Dad Remembers Her Fascination With His Autograph Signings

When Sparks became, at age 17, the youngest person to win “American Idol,” fans approached her for her autograph all the time. She knew the drill, given that she’d watched her dad sign his own autographs throughout her childhood.

Phillippi Sparks played in the NFL for nine seasons as a cornerback for the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. As a young girl, Jordin often saw fans ask her dad for his autograph.