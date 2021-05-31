What’s Next for Caleb Kennedy Following ‘American Idol’ Exit?

Caleb Kennedy, a top-five contestant on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” left the show after a video of him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood surfaced on May 12, 2021.

At the time, the 16-year-old contestant posted on Instagram and Twitter that he would no longer be a part of the competition and apologized for his actions.

“Hey y’all, this gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not to be taken in that way.”

He added, “I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.”

He apologized for his actions and said he hopes that he could “one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect.”

Now, Kennedy has announced that he has a new show scheduled, according to GoUpstate.

Kennedy Will Be Performing in His Hometown

GoUpstate reported that Kennedy will be performing at Wings Etc. on June 11, 2021 in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

The owner told the outlet that he and his regulars are excited to see Kennedy perform again. Kennedy performed at the location before leaving for his time on “American Idol.”

“I’m a little hometown restaurant, a small place,” owner Scott McFalls said. “For someone who is as famous as he is now to come back and play is just phenomenal.”

The outlet reported that Kennedy will be playing in the parking lot at the venue. Tickets to the show will be free, and it will start at 8 p.m.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they often offer live music during the week.

The ‘American Idol’ Judges Want the Best for Kennedy

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the judges were asked about Kennedy in a question-and-answer session following the live show that aired after Kennedy’s exit.

“First and foremost, as judges and as a judges’ panel, we love these kids, and we get emotionally involved,” Bryan said. “We wish nothing but the best for Caleb, and it does make for a very, very challenging and upsetting week.”

Richie also spoke about the exit, saying that he hopes Kennedy will learn from everything that happened.

“We grow up, and we make mistakes, and we look at our lives behind us many, many times and we say, ‘God, what was I thinking about when I did that?’ It’s one of those situations,” he shared.

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, spoke to Go Up State and said that she doesn’t appreciate the way that the video was taken, claiming that it was taken out of context. “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters,” she told the outlet. “It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

