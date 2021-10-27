Celeb Blames Ellen DeGeneres for Being ‘Canceled’ in Hollywood

Anne Heche is pointing fingers at Ellen DeGeneres, opening up about how her former relationship with the talk show host has impacted her career in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the actress, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000, shared, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.” She went so far as to describe her experience as feeling like “patient zero in cancel culture.”

Heche added that after the romance ended, “I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years… I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture.”

What else do we know about Heche’s relationship with DeGeneres, and how it affected her career? Read on.

Harrison Ford Stood Up For Heche

According to Page Six, Heche was up for a leading role in the romantic comedy film, “Six Days, Seven Nights,” opposite Harrison Ford. However, when she spoke to Page Six, she stated that after her relationship with DeGeneres ended “it didn’t seem like the studio wanted her for the role anymore, and was even told she wasn’t going to get it.”

Speaking to Page Six, Heche stated that Ford called her to say: “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn who you’re sleeping with. We have a romantic comedy to make. Let’s make it the best one that’s ever happened.”

Heche added, “That is why Harrison Ford is my hero. To stand behind me at such a time when the force of what I was standing up for could have been toppled.”

Heche’s Latest Project

Heche is busy promoting her latest film, “13 Minutes,” which stars Trace Adkins, Peter Facinelli, Amy Smart, and Thora Birch. It hits theaters on Friday, October 29, 2021.

In a recent interview with People to promote the film, the actress reflected on her experiences working with A-listers.

She said of Tommy Lee Jones: “There’s this scene [in Volcano] where Tommy Lee Jones and I have to grab onto a firetruck and we have to hold on, we’re all supposed to be locked in,” she said. “As the ladder is going up until we get to about 50 feet, Tommy Lee looks at me and goes, ‘Holy expletive! You’re not connected! Hold on!’ [He] grabbed my belt and made me lift up and told me to hold on because I wasn’t attached [to the ladder].”

She added of Denzel Washington, “I say this with the utmost respect. I had to play a woman in that movie that I did not want to play, an administrator who was telling him that his son could not have a heart transplant… Denzel Washington looks across at me and goes, ‘Go further! Become that bitch.’ And I go, ‘Okay, that is a hard thing to say no to. Okay, Denzel. I will!'”

Fortunately, Heche appears to be busy working these days. According to IMDB, she currently has three films in post-production, she is busy filming “Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse,” and her film, “Wake,” is in post-production.