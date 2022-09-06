Which Celebrities Voted for Kelly Clarkson on ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago?

It’s been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson went from struggling waitress to global superstar, winning the very first season of “American Idol.” As she commemorated the milestone on social media, fans flooded her posts to say that they were among the millions who voted for her.

Among all those voters were some Hollywood superstars as well as people who would wind up becoming stars themselves.

Clarkson Says ‘Idol’ Voters ‘Forever Changed’ Her Life

In an emotional post that Clarkson shared across social media on September 4, 2022, she wrote, “20 years ago today, I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.”

After sharing some insights about the relationships she’s forged and experiences she’s learned from over the years, she wrote, “Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Though 20-year-old Clarkson had previously tried to make it in Hollywood as a backup singer after high school, she told The Guardian in 2011 that an apartment fire forced her to move back home to Texas, which is where she heard about auditions for a new show looking for singers.

“I had no money and I had to sleep in my car for three days,” she said. “I just auditioned for this thing that said they’d pay you, and it happened to be ‘American Idol.’ I didn’t go into it thinking this would happen; I went into it thinking it might pay my electric bill.”

After the 2002 finale, the Washington Post reported that 16 million votes were cast the night before Clarkson was crowned the winner, receiving 58% of the vote compared to the 42% runner-up Justin Guarini got.

Wide Range of Celebrities Were Rooting For Clarkson in 2002

Among the millions of voters were superstars that Clarkson didn’t know were cheering her on, and a bunch of people who have since become celebrities themselves.

In fact, one of Clarkson’s fellow “Idol” winners, season 4 champ Carrie Underwood, was among those calling in from home during the first season. In 2018, when a media poll pitted the two against each other, the stars tweeted out their support for one another, with Underwood declaring, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you!”

During a 2021 appearance on Clarkson’s talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actress Jennifer Love Hewitt was surprised to hear how much it had meant to Clarkson that she told her 20 years ago she was rooting for her. Clarkson told a story about attending an awards show prior to the “Idol” finale where most celebrities were “unkind” to the contestants. But, she said, Love Hewitt ran up to Clarkson to encourage her.

“It meant the world to me,” Clarkson told her.

In January 2022, when music icon Janet Jackson appeared on Clarkson’s talk show, the original “Idol” winner got choked up hearing that one of her own idols had been on her side all along.

“I’ve been following you since ‘American Idol,’ from the very beginning, and always rooting for you, truly,” Jackson said.

Even Snoop Dogg, who co-hosted “American Song Contest” on NBC with Clarkson, was a fan of her after “Idol.” During a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pair reminisced about him saying her name backstage at an awards show after her big win.

“I didn’t just say your name,” Snoop recalled. “I was like, ‘Kelly Clarkson!! What’s happening!? It’s Snoop Dogg!'”

“I was like, ‘You know my name?’ I was freaking out. I thought it was so cool,” Clarkson said. “He was just so kind. And honestly, not everyone was super kind in the beginning like after that show, ’cause it was the first season. Nobody knew, in fairness, what was gonna happen. But I remember it vividly because it was a very kind moment. He made me feel good.”