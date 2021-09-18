‘Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Joins Tour With Country Superstar

Chayce Beckham is headed on tour, and he’s doing it with none other than country music superstar Luke Combs.

On Friday, the singer posted the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Hittin Canada with the boys in March. Tickets go on sale next Friday. So stoked to be part of this one. Can’t wait to see y’all out there.”

According to the post, Beckham will be performing in Toronto on March 20 and 21, Ottowa on March 24, Quebec City on March 26, Montreal on March 28, and London, Ontario, on March 30 and 31, 2022.

According to The Music Universe, The Canadian Tour 2022 will also feature Riley Green.

The outlet quoted Combs as sharing, “I’ve been wanting to do a headlining tour in Canada for y’all for quite some time, so I’m pumped to announce a seven show tour for next year!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Beckham Recently Moved to Nashville

In May, Beckham sat down with People to discuss his plans and dreams after winning the most recent season of “Idol”.

He told the outlet, “I have a lot of stuff that I want to knock out… For me, this is just the beginning for what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life. I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this.”

He added, “I’ve got a lot of work I still got to put in. I’ve got a lot of people I’m still trying to make proud. I’ve got to get my feet in the ground in Nashville and go out there and try to make hit records for the rest of my life. That’s my only goal is to make music for people for the rest of my life.”

Beckham announced his move to Nashville in another social media post, writing, “God works in funny ways doesn’t he? I never saw it coming. I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met this past year who have become my family, for making me feel so welcome here in Nashville, and guiding me along the way and helping me stay grounded. God bless you guys.”

Beckham & Three Doors Down





Play



Chayce Beckham – 23 (Official Music Video) Stream/download 23: ChayceBeckham.lnk.to/twentythreeID Follow Chayce: Instagram: instagram.com/ChayceBeckhamMusic Twitter: twitter.com/ChayceBeckham Facebook: facebook.com/chaycebeckhammusic TikTok: tiktok.com/@chaycebeckhammusic? Lyrics: Simple as my mama said when I was very young She told me not to worry son One day you’ll be some one But here I am at twenty one As loaded as a stagecoach shotgun I’m sorry mamma Please don’t… 2021-05-21T17:00:12Z

Before Beckham’s time on “Idol” had even come to an end, the singer’s single “23” hit number one on the iTunes country charts, according to Mass Live.

Since then, Beckham has assured fans he is continuing to work on music.

In early September, he offered fans an update on Instagram, writing, “Just wrapped up recording some songs this week, getting ready to head out to Milwaukee and just sitting here pinching myself asking if this is all still real. I get so fired up when I listen to these tracks I see the videos and the concerts in my head and when the vision all comes together and I feel like I’m accomplishing something really good here.”

Beckham has spent a majority of September performing with Three Doors Down as part of their Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Beckham will visit Illinois, Michigan, and Missouri with the band.