‘American Idol’ Alum Believes Producers Rigged the Results

Constantine Maroulis was a contestant on “American Idol” on season 4 when Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell were judges on the show. At the time, there were rumors that Maroulis hooked up with Abdul, but now, the singer-songwriter is setting those rumors straight. He also insinuated that the show was rigged, according to Radar Online.

Maroulis has been taking some time to do publicity in order to promote his new radio show, which started airing in July 2021. The show, called “The Constantine Maroulis Show – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks!” airs on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maroulis also got the chance to join 77 WABC Radio as an entertainment reporter, according to Radio Online. The show features music from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s and features interviews with musicians, artists, and influencers.

Maroulis Claims “American Idol” Rigged the Results

Maroulis appeared on an episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

Maroulis says that, although he has always liked “American Idol,” he believes that he was not really voted off the show. At the time, according to the interview, the show was trying to take away from negative publicity that came in the form of Paula Abdul being accused of hooking up with a contestant.

“To be honest, all these years later, I think that was just good television on their part,” Maroulis said. “I don’t think people were getting more votes than me. Like, I think outside of Carrie [Underwood], I can’t imagine I was getting fewer votes than some of the people finishing ahead of me. I just think it was good TV, looking back. Being a producer now myself, that’s what I would have done.”

He added, “And remember they were running an exposé on Paula Abdul on ABC at the time about her and Corey Clark or something? And that was getting a lot of buzz. And guess what happened that week? They voted me off the show. Smokescreen. All these years later, I’ve waived the ‘Idol’ flag for 15, 16 years. No one’s been a bigger cheerleader and supporter, but I feel like, yeah, it was probably just a really well-produced moment.”

Maroulis Says He and Abdul Never Hooked Up

Abdul and Maroulis were close friends at the time, but he says that there was never a sexual relationship there, though they did stay in touch when his time on “American Idol” ended.

“She is everything,” he shared on an episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “And we were very, very, very close for many years. [But we] never, never hooked up, despite people thinking that.”

He added, “We were just really close friends. Like, I just care about her. She’s so delicate and sweet and just a kind, kind soul, you know? I don’t know how else to explain it. She’s just like this wonderful, wonderful person. And we stayed in touch for many years.”

Constantine Maroulis Recently Updated Fans on His Sobriety

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Maroulis revealed that he’s been sober for nearly two years.

“I’ve been actually clean and sober now for over 20 months, no drinks, no flower, nothing and just kinda working on myself a lot,” Maroulis shared with the outlet.

Because he wasn’t busy touring during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroulis told OK! that he was taking time to take care of himself. If he hadn’t been sober going into the pandemic, the rocker said that it could have been “ugly” for him.

“It started off, like, I’m just gonna put this pen down, the vape, the drinks and just chill, and then it was a few months, and then it was six months, then it was a year, then it was not almost two years,” he said.

He added, “Sitting around in my robe all day, hitting the vape or something like that, that’s not sexy in your 40s.”

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘Idol’ Alum Hunter Metts Sets 2nd Concert Date After 1st Sells Out in 2 Hours