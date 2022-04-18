‘American Idol’ Viewers ‘Disappointed’ by Top 20 Result

The top 20 contestants on ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 were announced during the three-hour episode that aired on Sunday, April 17.

The contestants were split into two groups ahead of the top 24 round, meaning that two contestants from each round would be sent through to the top 20 based on votes from viewers.

Long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest announced the results during the top 20 episode, and when Dan Marshall was announced as making it through over Scarlet Ayliz and Danielle Finn, some viewers were upset.

Fans Think Marshall Is ‘Boring’

In the live thread on Reddit where fans discuss the episode, some complained about Marshall’s making it through over some of the other contestants.

“Goodness, hope Dan goes home tomorrow,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Ew. This meathead??? Really???”

“Dan was easily the worst in this group I’m so disappointed in America but not surprised sadly,” another person wrote.

Another wrote, “I can literally go and hear a mediocre white boy from a famous college sing at church if I wanted to AND I DON’T want to.”

“Out of the bottom three, Scarlett should have gotten through over Dan. She had the most vocal skill, and Danielle never had a solid performance after her audition,” one person commented. Others said they just don’t want Marshall to win the competition.

Some people on Twitter were also upset with the results.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Of course the basic a** white guy with a guitar made it through,” one tweet reads.

Another wrote, “Dan serves me karaoke…sorry #AmericanIdol.”

Others defended Marshall.

“Dan Marshall will easily advance, Yup bring out that guitar and country twang #AmericanIdol,” one tweet reads.

Marshall performed the Garth Brooks classic song “Friends In Low Places” for his top 20 performance, and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie told him that he was already good enough to take the show on the road. Perry specifically liked his stage presence and the way he interacted with and entertained the crowd.

Which Artists Made the Top 20?

SPOILER WARNING: There will be spoilers for the Sunday, April 17 episode of “American Idol” below.

Spoilers were posted to The Idol Pad, which has been historically correct when it comes to which artists make it through and which do not for each round of the competition, as long as the shows are pre-taped.

That means after tonight, there will not be spoilers about who gets sent home since they will be announced live.

Here’s who made it through to the top 20:

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Hunter Girl Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Katyrah Love Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Mike Parker Nicolina Bozzo Noah Thompson Sage Tristen Gressett

Contestants who were in the top 24 but did not make it through to the top 20 were Kenedi Anderson, who withdrew from the competition, Sir Blayke, Danielle Finn, and Scarlet Ayliz.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

