Former ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Comes Out As LGBTQIA+ Member

Former “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news with fans in an Instagram post published on June 12, 2021.

In the post, which featured a selfie of the artist and a long caption, Archuleta explained why he decided to come out to the world now and how he’s struggled with his sexual identity, repeatedly using the acronym LGBTQIA+, which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual per the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center. He also touched on the role faith plays in his life at the moment.

Archuleta was runner-up to Season 7 winner David Cook on “American Idol,” then on FOX, in 2008.

So what did Archuleta share about his sexual identity?

Archuleta Came Out to His Family in 2014

Archuleta confided in his family first before sharing his secret with the world.

In the Instagram post published in June, Archuleta wrote that he came out to his family as gay back in 2014, although he’s since struggled with how to define his sexual identity.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” Archuleta wrote. Though he came out as gay, Archuleta realized he “had similar feelings for both genders,” which leads him to believe that he may be bisexual, he continued to write.

He also hinted that he could be asexual given that he doesn’t “have too much sexual desires and urges as most people,” adding that that actually works in his favor given that he’s made the “commitment to save myself until marriage.”

Archuleta Has Struggled With His Faith in The Past

Archuleta has struggled with religion in the past, but he chooses to remain faithful and hopes other LGBTQ+ members do so as well.

In the Instagram post, the singer sympathized with LGBTQ+ members and wrote that he understands those who are part of the community but choose to remain faithful to God.

Per USA Today, Archuleta grew up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and wrote in his post that members of his religion, including Christians, could “do better” by listening “more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.”

Although Archuleta admitted that he still struggles with finding a balance himself, he believes people can still be in the LGBTQ+ community and “believe in God and His gospel plan,” adding, “I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose.”

“Instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality. So many other traits of who I am come from how I’ve been created,” he also wrote.

Although Archuleta told fans that he wasn’t completely comfortable writing about something so personal, he felt it was necessary. His announcement coincides with LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrated every June.

