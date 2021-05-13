When and How You Can Listen to the ‘American Idol’ Finalists’ Singles

The top four finalists on ABC’s “American Idol” will be performing their newly recorded singles on the Sunday, May 16 episode of the show. Before that happens, however, the singles will be released so fans can listen to them ahead of the live show.

Billboard reported that the top five contestants each got to team up with superstar producers in order to record their singles.

Caleb Kennedy was one of the artists with the chance to record a single, but since he announced that he will be leaving the show after a KKK-themed video resurfaced, it’s unclear if the show will release his single.

That means the singles to be released come from finalists Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham and Casey Bishop as well as eliminated contestants Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts, who were both part of the original top 7.

The Singles Will Be Released on Friday, May 14, 2021

According to Instagram posts by the contestants, the singles will be released on Friday, May 14, 2021, and they can already be pre-saved on streaming platforms. Listeners will be able to hear the songs on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other popular platforms throughout the weekend leading up to the show.

Here are the names of each of the singles:

Grace Kinstler – “Love Someone”

Casey Bishop – “Love Me, Leave Me”

Chayce Beckham – “23”

Caleb Kennedy – “Raised on Dirt”

Willie Spence – “Never Be Alone”

Arthur Gunn – “Save Me Now”

Hunter Metts – “20,000 Kisses”

The contestants were able to work with writer and producer teams including Grammy winner Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, who has previously worked on famous songs like “Single Ladies” by Beyonce, “Umbrella” by Rihanna, “Baby,” by Justin Bieber and more.

They also worked with two-time Grammy winner Ian Fitchuk, a producer with credits on albums put out by artists like Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles, according to Billboard.

The Artists Shared Sneak Peeks on Instagram

Grace Kinstler took to Instagram to celebrate her upcoming release and share a sneak peek. She also included the pre-save link for her fans. Her song sounds like it’ll hit all of the strongest parts of her performances including belting out high notes.

Casey Bishop also shared a sneak peek, writing, “sneak peek of ‘love me, leave me’ out FRIDAY!” Her sound is much more alternative than Kinstler’s in the sneak peek, which keeps with what she thrives on on stage.

Chayce Beckham’s single sounds more country-leaning than either Bishop’s or Kinstler’s.

Willie Spence shared his sneak peek with the caption, “I’m so excited and grateful that I have the opportunity to share this record with you guys on Friday!”

Hunter Metts only shared his sneak peek in his Instagram stories, but he did post about the song on his feed as well.

Arthur Gunn’s single “Save Me Now” also had a sneak peek. Gunn shared it with the caption, “Little bit of flavor for ya all!!!”

When is the ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Finale?

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the “American Idol” season looks like:

Sunday, May 16: Top Four Performances, Live Vote & Top Three Announced

Sunday, May 23: Three-Hour Season Finale, Live Vote & Winner announced

The next season of “American Idol” will likely air in the fall of 2021.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

