“American Idol” season 19 alum Grace Kinstler dropped her first post-show single ahead of her performance at the “Great Idol Reunion Show,” which airs on May 2, 2022.

Kinstler made it far on season 19 with her powerhouse vocals, ending up in third place behind both Willie Spence, who was the runner-up, and Chayce Beckham, who won the season.

Her first single, “Breaking Myself,” is a personal song, according to Kinstler, who posted about it on Instagram.

Kinstler Lost Her Father In 2020

Play

Video Video related to ‘american idol’ finalist grace kinstler drops first post-show single 2022-05-02T11:30:07-04:00

Kinstler lost her father in 2020, and she opened up about that during her time on “American Idol.” The song that she dropped is also her exploring those feelings, she said.

“As you may or may not know, 2020 was the year I lost my extraordinary father. Following that loss came so much emotional turmoil, much of which I didn’t fully acknowledge until recently. When he died, it seemed like the world was imploding, and all I wanted to do was fix it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“There was so much pain around me, I worried things would boil over if I let mine out. Life is too short, but ironically it took me a long time to realize that ignoring my own pain to heal someone else only continued the damage I was trying to repair. I eventually learned I can’t fix other people if I’m breaking myself.”

She did also say that 2021 was one of the best years of her life, and she does plan to release more music soon.

“The feelings and sensations are too great to fit into one single record, so my goal is that with every new release, you’ll get to understand a new piece of my story and my heart. Sending you all so much love! Thanks for being here and for your part in my life,” she wrote.

Fans on YouTube loved the song.

“You’re genuinely the best singer I know, the control of your voice is unreal!” one person wrote in the comment section. “Amazing stuff Grace.”

Another person wrote, “i am soo proud of you Grace, you are my inspiration and this song just I don’t have words I love it!!!💘”

Kinstler Has Moved to Los Angeles

After her time on “American Idol,” Kinstler moved to Los Angeles, which she told Joe & Tina on Chicago’s Star 105.5 podcast has improved her life.

“I love waking up and feeling like I’m in the middle of everything that’s going on,” she said on the podcast. “It keeps me on my toes, and it keeps me feeling inspired.”

She also opened up about wanting her experience with grief to be relatable to people who might be going through the same thing.

“I know people have various experiences with loss, and will connect to the song in different ways,” she said. “Overall, I just wanted it to be relatable on multiple accounts, no matter what you’re going through. I hope the song helps people feel heard and understood, whether that’s by another person, or even yourself.”

Kinstler is one of many performers who are returning to the “American Idol” stage on Monday, May 2, 2022 for a duet alongside runner-up Willie Spence. She teased their performance on Instagram ahead of the show, which was filmed a few weeks ahead of time and sees the return of OG “Idol” judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

“What do you think @williespenceofficial and I are singing tomorrow at the Great @americanidol reunion??” she wrote. “And what news do you think I’ll be sharing?”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dreams Come True’: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Fritz Hager Celebrates Career Milestone